Atlanta Public Schools is prepared to resume in-person learning next week after a four-day pivot to online classes, according to Superintendent Lisa Herring. ”This Monday, we expect and anticipate that everyone will return to face to face,” she said in a Friday interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We are ready to open. And as we prepare to open, we are just intentional about safety and well-being, both educational well-being and mental health.”

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO