ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

Haiti PM flees under gunfire as Haiti rings in new year

By HAROLD ISAAC
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nmeY4_0dbauBEM00
Haiti Violence FILE - Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry gives an interview at his private residence in Port-au-Prince, Sept. 28, 2021. Haiti welcomed the new year with violence as the prime minister fled the northern city of Gonaïves on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 following a shootout between his security forces and an armed group that had warned the leader not to set foot in the city. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph, File) (Odelyn Joseph)

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — Haiti welcomed the new year with violence as Prime Minister Ariel Henry fled the northern city of Gonaïves following a shootout between his security forces and an armed group that had warned the leader not to set foot in the city.

Local media reported that one person died and two were injured in the gunfire that forced Henry and others to duck and seek shelter as they walked out of a cathedral Saturday after attending a mass to celebrate Haiti’s independence from France.

The prime minister's office, when reached by The Associated Press, said Monday that “bandits and terrorists” made an attempt on Henry's life and accused the group of hiding behind walls to attack the convoy and of threatening the bishop by surrounding the church.

“That is intolerable," the office said, adding that it has issued arrest warrants.

A spokesperson for Haiti’s National Police told the AP on Monday that police had secured the area.

The incident is a fresh blow to Henry’s fragile interim regime that is struggling with deepening poverty and a surge in gang violence as he seeks to create a coalition to help run the country after the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, with general elections scheduled for mid-2022.

Henry referred to the incident in a tweet by thanking the bishop of Gonaïves for having held the mass “despite the tense situation that was prevailing in the city.”

The streets of Gonaïves were largely empty and so was its cathedral, Saint-Charles-de-Boromé, for the traditional independence day celebrations. Henry was unable to deliver his speech as planned after gunfire forced him out of the city. In 2020, Moïse skipped the trip to Gonaïves amid threats of violent protests.

In a statement in Haitian Creole shared Sunday on Twitter, Henry said, “Today, our enemies, the enemies of the Haitian people, are the terrorists who do not hesitate to use violence to kill people with all their might, or to kidnap, take away their freedom, to rape them. And do everything for money.”

Henry has pledged to crack down on gangs that authorities have blamed for a spike in kidnappings and for blocking gas distribution terminals in a move that caused a severe fuel shortage in recent months and prompted the U.S. and Canada to urge its citizens to leave Haiti.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
BET

Haiti’s Assassinated President Jovenel Moïse Was Reportedly Ready To Expose Suspected Drug Traffickers

Former Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, who was assassinated in July, may have had powerful enemies who wanted him dead, according to newly surfaced information. Moïse was creating a list that included powerful politicians and business people suspected of involvement in the country’s lucrative drug trafficking trade, and he was nearly ready to identify them before hitmen gunned him down, The New York Times reported.
WORLD
Miami Herald

Two Cubans have been kidnapped in Haiti, Cuban authorities say

Two Cubans residing in Haiti are among the latest kidnapping victims, the Cuban Embassy in Port-au-Prince confirmed. The two individuals were identified as Andrik Alfredo Abad Reinosa and Enides Galano Silva, both from Moa in Holguín province. Abad and Galano arrived in Haiti through individual work contracts with the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jovenel Moïse
UPI News

U.S. charges ex-Colombian soldier in assassination of Haitian president

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The United States on Tuesday charged a retired Colombian commando for allegedly taking part in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise. Mario Palacios, 43, appeared in federal court in Miami where he was charged with conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and providing material support resulting in death, knowing or intending that such material support would be used to prepare for or carry out the conspiracy to kill or kidnap in connection to Moise's assassination.
POLITICS
Black Enterprise

U.S. Officials Charge Suspect Connected to The Assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse

U.S. authorities have officially charged the main suspect in connection with the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse last July. On Tuesday, Mario Antonio Palacios appeared in federal court in Miami and was charged with conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and providing material support resulting in death, knowing or intending that such material support would be used to prepare for or carry out the conspiracy to kill or kidnap, CBS Miami reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Terminals#Assassination#Port Au Prince#Ap#The Associated Press#National Police#Haitian#Creole
TheDailyBeast

‘Bandits and Terrorists’ Tried to Assassinate Haiti’s PM During Independence Day Celebrations

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry survived an assassination attempt on Saturday during an event celebrating the country’s independence anniversary, the prime minister’s office announced in a statement. One person was killed and two injured in an attack by “bandits and terrorists” at a church where the prime minister was marking Haiti’s 218 years of independence. Video footage shows Henry and others running to their cars when the shooting begins just outside the cathedral in Gonaives. The incident fits into broader safety concerns that Haitian leaders have felt over the past year, ever since the turmoil caused by former President Jovenel Moise’s assassination at the hands of suspected mercenaries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
dallassun.com

Haiti seeks gang members who attacked PM when leaving church

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry fled the northern city of Gonaves after a shootout on January 1 between his security forces and an armed gang. One person died and two were injured in the gun battle, which forced Henry and others to seek shelter as they walked out of a cathedral after attending a mass to celebrate Haiti's independence from France.
SOCIETY
BBC

Haiti PM Ariel Henry survived assassination attempt - officials

Gunmen tried to kill Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry during an event on Saturday to mark the anniversary of the country's independence, officials say. The incident happened as Mr Henry took part in the ceremony at a church in the northern city of Gonaïves. Video posted online showed the...
AMERICAS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
France
NewsBreak
Twitter
yonkerstimes.com

New Details Emerge About Christian Hostages Released from Haiti: “They Were Freed and a Ransom Was Paid”

Our story posted on YonkersTimes.com concerning the Dec. 16 release of 17 Christian hostages held for 60 days in Haiti, (http://yonkerstimes.com/what-happened-with-the-christian-us-hostages-in-haiti-were-they-released-or-freed-was-a-ransom-paid-where-was-the-calvary-the-us-army-rescue/) resulted in a high volume of emails and calls from our readers, and from interested Americans across the country. On October 16, a group of missionaries from Christian Aid...
RELIGION
The Independent

Police: 2 Haitian journalists killed by gang near capital

Two Haitian journalists were killed by gang members while reporting in a conflictive area south of Port-au-Prince police said Friday, as a surge in violence continues to shake the Caribbean nation. One of the journalist's employers and some media reports said the men had been shot then burned alive, but police did not confirm this. A police statement said only that the bodies had “large-caliber bullet wounds.”Radio Ecoute FM said journalist John Wesley Amady was killed by “armed bandits” Thursday in Laboule while he was reporting on security issues in the gang-plagued area. “We condemn with the utmost...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Reuters

Two Haitian journalists killed by gang outside Port-au-Prince

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Two Haitian journalists were killed Thursday on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince after suspected gang members opened fire on a group of reporters who had arrived to interview the leader of a rival gang, according to a police official and local media. The two slain journalists...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Christian Missionaries Who Were Held Captive by Gang in Haiti Reveal How They Escaped

The Christian missionaries who were kidnapped by a Haitian gang while visiting the country in October are detailing how they made their escape earlier this month. On Monday, Christian Aid Ministries — an Ohio-based missionary group for Amish, Mennonite, and other conservative Anabaptists — announced that all 17 of their kidnapped members had returned to the United States safely.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
79K+
Followers
86K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy