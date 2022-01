This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher filed a lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court on behalf of Lexington Insurance Company. The suit, targeting four judges of the Cabazon Reservation Court of Appeals, seeks declaratory judgment that the tribal court has no jurisdiction over Lexington in an underlying insurance coverage lawsuit, which pertains to business losses due to COVID-19. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-00015, Lexington Insurance Company v. Mueller et al.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO