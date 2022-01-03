ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'First Choice For Now' - Fans React To Liverpool Defender Kostas Tsimikas' Recent Performances

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 5 days ago

It was another solid match on Sunday for Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas as the Reds drew 2-2 with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and fans have taken to social media to have their say on the Greek international's recent performances.

The 25 year old has been deputising for Andy Robertson for the last three matches who has been suspended after his sending off at Tottenham.

Reds supporters have been impressed with his displays again and appear to be split as to who should now be number one left-back.

Here is what fans had to say as they took to Twitter when posed with the question as to whether Tsimikas had impressed them.

'All season. Should never have been dropped in September.'

'I really really like him. He is also an example of why it is best to wait and let players come into the first team when ready. Like Konate, he had to sit out for a while when he first arrived. That policy has paid off well.'

'Very impressed, he’s a warrior. He’s not Robertson, but good enough to be his back up. He only lacks on the accuracy of his crosses.'

'I'd like to see him and Robbo start together with Tsimikas further forward. Perfect opportunity right now with Salah and Mane out on International duty and League/FA Cup games scheduled.'

'Id keep him in as first choice for now'

'Yes 100% been amazing in every game. Maybe robbo is better defensively but attackingly he has the robbo type bursts of energy with a good delivery too'

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
LFCTransferRoom

Report: Liverpool And Jurgen Klopp Eyeing Up £60million Transfer Of Champions League Star With Newcastle And Manchester United Also Interested

Liverpool are currently trying to figure out how to field a team in the FA Cup but the transfer window doesn't sleep. Premier League and Champions League rivals from around the globe continue to strengthen their teams while Jurgen Klopp's Reds have remained relatively quiet thus far. The Anfield club's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kostas Tsimikas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Chelsea#Reds#First Choice For#Greek#Tottenham#League Fa Cup
LFCTransferRoom

Report: Liverpool Told They Have To Play Shrewsbury In FA Cup Despite Covid Outbreak

Liverpool and other Premier League clubs have been told they have to play their FA Cup third round matches regardless of the Covid-19 situation at clubs according to a report. The Carabao Cup semi-final first leg tie between Arsenal and Liverpool scheduled for Thursday evening was postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak which saw the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby closed.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Liverpool reopen training ground after Covid outbreak

Liverpool fc have reopened their first-team training centre after a 48-hour closure following a Covid outbreak among players and staff.Preparations for Sunday’s FA Cup third round tie at home to League One side Shrewsbury will resume with assistant manager Peter Krawietz taking charge of the available players.Krawietz will also undertake pre-match media duties with a press conference scheduled for 1pm on Saturday.As the shutdown affected only the first-team area of the AXA complex, Liverpool’s youth teams have been able to continue training, with a number of the under-23s expected to feature against the Shrews.Manager Jurgen Klopp and players Alisson Becker,...
SOCCER
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
588
Followers
3K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy