Premier League

When Jurgen Klopp, Roberto Firmino, Alisson And Joel Matip Can Return From Isolation

By Chris Stonadge
 5 days ago
Liverpool have encountered issues with the COVID-19 pandemic this year, with several key players out including Roberto Firmino, Joel Matip and Alisson.

Even Jurgen Klopp contracted the virus, meaning Pep Ljinders led the side at Stamford Bridge, with Caoimhin Kelleher deputising for Alisson.

The quartet can all return within the next week, with all available for the FA Cup tie with Shrewsbury Town on Sunday.

It has already been stated that the manager has experienced “mild symptoms” and that could mean the isolation period is to be extended, and the same goes for the players.

This could then push each beyond the tie against Shrewsbury and to the second leg at home to Arsenal in the League Cup as one must also factor in their recovery and training.

Alisson – Isolation ends: Jan 6, next game: Shrewsbury (H), Jan 9

Roberto Firmino – Isolation ends: Jan 6, next game: Shrewsbury (H), Jan 9

Joel Matip – Isolation ends: Jan 7, next game: Shrewsbury (H), Jan 9

Jurgen Klopp – Isolation ends: Jan 8, next game: Shrewsbury (H), Jan 9

