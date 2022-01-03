ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novavax Slips as Covid Shot Urgent Use Filing to Take Another Month

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Novavax stock (NASDAQ: NVAX ) slipped 3% Monday as the company managed to only submit data related to the manufacturing processes of its Covid-19 vaccine to the Food and Drug Administration, a sign that the FDA’s emergency use authorization for the shot is...

za.investing.com

Comments / 0

WTOP

COVID vaccine from Md.-based Novavax 1 month from FDA application

Gaithersburg, Maryland-based Novavax could file for Food and Drug Administration approval for its COVID-19 vaccine within weeks, after completing one of the final steps in the process. Novavax said Friday it had completed submission of the final data package, including chemistry, manufacturing and the controls module to the FDA, the...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
smarteranalyst.com

Novavax Completes Data Submission to FDA for Emergency Use

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) disclosed that it has submitted the final data package to bag emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for NVX-CoV2373, a recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine with Matrix-M adjuvant. The biotechnology company expects to submit a request for EUA for the vaccine...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WHYY

Novavax files data with FDA to support COVID vaccine

Novavax Inc. said it filed data Friday with the Food and Drug Administration to support clearance of its long-anticipated COVID-19 vaccine, a different kind of shot than current U.S. options. Novavax said the data package is the last requirement before the company formally submits its emergency-use application next month to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
95.5 FM WIFC

Novavax to submit COVID-19 vaccine EUA request to U.S. FDA next month

-Novavax Inc will submit a request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine next month, the company said on Friday. The announcement follows submission of final data related to the vaccine’s manufacturing processes to the regulator, which was a prerequisite for the emergency use authorization application.
PUBLIC HEALTH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Novavax Submits Final Data Packages to U.S. FDA as Prerequisite to Emergency Use Authorization Application Request for COVID-19 Vaccine

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that it has completed submission of the final data package, including the complete chemistry, manufacturing and controls module, to fulfill the prerequisites for emergency use authorization (EUA) application request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for NVX-CoV2373, the company's recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine with Matrix-M™ adjuvant. Novavax expects to submit a request for EUA for the vaccine in the U.S. in one month in accordance with guidance from the FDA regarding submission of all EUA vaccines.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bizjournals

Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine cleared for emergency use in India

Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine has been granted emergency use authorization in India, another win for the Gaithersburg biotech as it continues to work toward submitting for authorization in the U.S. The Drugs Controller of India granted the authorization to Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and the Serum Institute of India, which will manufacture...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
FOXBusiness

Novavax at 'tipping point' with COVID vaccine: CEO

Novavax CEO Stanley Erck said on Monday that his company is at the "tipping point" as it pertains to its COVID vaccine and noted that the two-dose series will be "very effective" against the highly-contagious omicron strain. Speaking on "Varney & Co.," he acknowledged, however, that "nobody really has efficacy...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Dynavax adjuvant used in newly approved COVID-19 shot in India

Biological E. Limited has won the Indian regulatory approval for CORBEVAX, a protein subunit COVID-19 vaccine designed to use the CpG 1018 adjuvant of the Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX). Dynavax (DVAX) shares have added ~1.5% in the pre-market. Developed by Biological E. in partnership with Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine...
HOUSTON, TX

