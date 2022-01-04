ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump subpoenaed in New York probe

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q27HH_0dbaoTew00
Kimberly Guilfoyle, White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump, White House senior advisor Jared Kushner and Donald Trump Jr. look on as U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Kenosha Regional Airport in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S., November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - New York's attorney general has subpoenaed two of Donald Trump's adult children, Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka Trump, as part of her civil probe into the former U.S. president's business practices and namesake company.

The subpoenas from the office of Attorney General Letitia James were disclosed in a Monday filing with a New York state court in Manhattan.

James has also subpoenaed Trump. Lawyers for the Trump family are seeking to block her from questioning the former Republican president and his children, the filing said.

Lawyers for the family were not immediately available for comment.

The subpoenas were first reported by the New York Times, which cited a person familiar with the matter.

Last month, Trump sued James to block her civil probe into the Trump Organization, accusing the Democrat of partisan politics.

James has been investigating whether the company fraudulently inflated the values of its real estate holdings to obtain bank loans, and reduced the values to save on taxes.

Her probe is related to but separate from a criminal probe by the Manhattan district attorney into the Trump Organization's business practices. James joined that probe last May.

Eric Trump, another of Trump's adult children, was questioned by James' office in October 2020.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Karen Freifeld in New York, and by Washington newsroom; Editing by Doina Chiaacu and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 820

MAUSBORN69
4d ago

This is funny because if they choose to plea the 5th during their depositions it will hurt them in this civil trial making them have to pay huge penalties and possibly losing their business. If they answer the questions in the deposition then the answers could be used as evidence by prosecutors for the criminal investigation and could land them in prison. If they lie during the depositions they can be charged with perjury.

Reply(13)
165
maaven shadowrend
4d ago

it's going to be a great day in America when Donald Trump is finally led away in handcuffs...tiny handcuffs 😁

Reply(60)
198
guest
4d ago

If they expect daddy to help them they better think again. He'll throw them under the bus in a heartbeat. And of they'll never tell the truth anyways

Reply(3)
65
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Beast

Stephen Colbert Unloads on Ivanka Trump for Self-Serving Jan. 6 Testimony

During his first new Late Show monologue of 2022, Stephen Colbert pivoted from joking about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Twitter suspension to a longer chunk about the upcoming anniversary of the Capitol insurrection with the segue, “Speaking of insane people trying to destroy everything.”. “In lieu of flowers,...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Eric Trump
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Letitia James
Person
Donald Trump
BBC

Donald Trump's children refuse to testify in fraud inquiry

Two of Donald Trump's children have refused to testify to a fraud inquiry into the family's business. Donald Jr, 44, and Ivanka, 40, were ordered to give evidence by New York Attorney General Letitia James. She opened a civil inquiry in 2019 into claims that - before he took office...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Trump maintains grip on GOP despite violent insurrection

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — As a raging band of his supporters scaled walls, smashed windows, used flagpoles to beat police and breached the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn a free and fair election, Donald Trump’s excommunication from the Republican Party seemed a near certainty, his name tarnished beyond repair.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Republican#The New York Times#Democrat#The Trump Organization
CBS News

Elizabeth Holmes found guilty; Trump family fights NY AG subpoenas

In California, a jury found Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes guilty on four of 11 counts. In New York, former President Trump and two of his children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, are taking legal action to try to stop subpoenas issued by the New York attorney general. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson joins CBSN with her analysis of both cases.
LAW
Washington Times

Liz Cheney: Ivanka urged former President Trump twice to ‘please stop’ Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol violence

Rep. Liz Cheney says presidential daughter Ivanka Trump twice urged former President Trump to do something to stop the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The new details from the Wyoming Republican lawmaker regarding Ms. Trump‘s actions on that day indicate the House select committee on the Jan. 6 attack is unearthing information despite the fact that some of Mr. Trump‘s closest allies have heeded the former president’s demand that they refuse to cooperate with the probe.
POTUS
Telegraph

Ivanka Trump subpoenaed in civil fraud inquiry into former president's company

Ivanka Trump will be pushed to testify about alleged corruption within her father's business practices as part of a civil fraud investigation into the Trump Organization. Ms Trump and her brother, Donald Jr, were issued with subpoenas by New York's Democratic attorney general Letitia James, who is probing whether the former president and his company fraudulently inflated the value of assets to secure loans or minismed them to get tax benefits.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
tennesseestar.com

Peter Thiel and Donald Trump, Jr. to Host Two Fundraisers for Cheney Challenger

In January, billionaire Peter Thiel will be hosting two separate fundraisers for the frontrunner candidate to replace Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), alongside Donald Trump, Jr., the eldest son of President Donald Trump, Politico reports. The fundraisers will both be held on January 26th in support of Harriet Hageman, a lawyer...
CHARITIES
Reuters

Reuters

269K+
Followers
263K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy