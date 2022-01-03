Council Bluffs man arrested in Glenwood for OWI 1st
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested Haydn Kingery, 24, of Council Bluffs, on January 1st for Operating While Intoxicated 1st Offense. Bond was set at $1,000 cash or surety.
