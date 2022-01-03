Council Bluffs man arrested in Glenwood for OWI 1st

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — A Dubuque County man who was high on meth in a cell phone store bathroom with a loaded handgun is pleading guilty to federal charges. The US Attorney’s Office says 27-year-old Austin Oberbroeckling of Farley was convicted on one count of possession of a firearm by an unlawful drug user. Oberbroeckling admitted that in August 2019 he had a handgun with 14 rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber that police found in the toilet tank. Officers say he had red eye, poor balance and was twitching. Urine tests later determine there was meth and biproducts of heroin and fentanyl in his system. Oberbroeckling was also caught with a sawed-off shotgun in his vehicle in August of 2021.

DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO