Is The Fuddruckers In Amarillo Closed For Good?

When it comes to brushing your teeth, what's your routine? I had my mind blown last night and now I'm questioning life. Last night I had finished brushing my teeth and my boyfriend came in behind me and started brushing his teeth. I was standing in the door talking to him and he looked at me like I was crazy and said, "you brush your teeth with cold water?" "Uh yes, I brush my teeth with cold water." I asked him if he used hot water to brush his teeth and he said, "I use warm." I was like why? "Why would you brush your teeth with warm/hot water? That's just weird." To which he proceeded to tell me, that I was weird for using cold water.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO