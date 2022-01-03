ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Is The Fuddruckers In Amarillo Closed For Good?

By Melissa Bartlett
96.9 KISS FM
96.9 KISS FM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I saw a friend of mine post about the Fuddruckers here in Amarillo being closed down. I wanted to check it out for myself. Are they? Is this another restaurant in Amarillo to shut it's doors without any warning. So I decided to drive over and find out for...

kissfm969.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amarillo, TX
Restaurants
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Amarillo, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Amarillo, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
City
Amarillo, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Amarillo Buildings That Seemed to Be Cursed – 3201 Wolflin Avenue

Amarillo has many businesses and many buildings, and some of those buildings seemed cursed. It's almost as if they are haunted by the ghosts of businesses past. Amarillo has more than one of these buildings, but today I want to focus on the building at 3201 Wolflin Ave. In the last 15 years, this building has been at least 5 different businesses.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Ever Scroll The Amarillo For Sale Pages On Facebook? Here’s A Hilarious Post I Found.

One of my favorite pastimes is just sliding through all the posts on the Amarillo Buy/Sell/Trade pages on Facebook. You can truly find some amazing deals on there... You can also find some of the funniest descriptions of items for sale as well. Now, I want to preface this by saying I'm in no way knocking this item I found for sale. I'm also not shading the person who posted it. I just found the description to be absolutely hilarious.
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Google Fuddruckers
96.9 KISS FM

Sci-Fi Fan In Amarillo? I’ve Got The Store For You.

So I'll be the first to admit I'm not personally a sci-fi fan. Star Wars, Star Trek, etc. just didn't really do it for me...and I get ROASTED for the Star Wars thing. However, my oldest son loves Star Wars & Harry Potter. Both of those live in the sci-fi world, just in different ways right? Problem is, there wasn't really anyone who specialized in sci-fi gear and collectibles here in Amarillo.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

If You’ve Got a Dollar You Can Explore the Discovery Center

When it comes to having fun, The Discovery Center is the place to have fun and learn. Coming up they have a great way to learn at a great price. I'm a sucker for great deals and sometimes, especially after the holidays and the first of the new year, money is tight. However, that never stops the kids from being bored. The Don Harrington Discovery Center has a way for you and the kids to have fun and not have to spend a lot of money. They are hosting Discover for a Dollar.
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
96.9 KISS FM

Hot, Cold or Warm – What Water Temp Do You Use to Brush Your Teeth?

When it comes to brushing your teeth, what's your routine? I had my mind blown last night and now I'm questioning life. Last night I had finished brushing my teeth and my boyfriend came in behind me and started brushing his teeth. I was standing in the door talking to him and he looked at me like I was crazy and said, "you brush your teeth with cold water?" "Uh yes, I brush my teeth with cold water." I asked him if he used hot water to brush his teeth and he said, "I use warm." I was like why? "Why would you brush your teeth with warm/hot water? That's just weird." To which he proceeded to tell me, that I was weird for using cold water.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Thank You APD! Pounds of Meth, Marijuana, Crack and Guns off Amarillo Streets

Kudos to the Amarillo Police Department for doing their best and keeping our streets and city safe. The APD recently made a huge drug bust in a home in San Jacinto. The Amarillo Police Narcotics department served a warrant on Monday, January 3rd. The home where the warrant was served was located in the 800 block of South Mississippi. During the warrant search APD found and seized 9 1/2 pounds of methamphetamines, 3 pounds of marijuana, 4.3 grams of crack cocaine. They also seized an assault rifle.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

96.9 KISS FM

Amarillo, TX
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
829K+
Views
ABOUT

96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy