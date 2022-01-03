Rankings the Uniforms BYU Wore in 2021

For the first time in program history, BYU wore 12 unique uniform combinations during the 2021 regular season. Today, I rank the uniforms BYU wore this season.

12. All Navy

A lot of fans were excited for BYU to debut this uniform. Perhaps it's my personal bias against monochromatic uniforms, the memories of losing season under Gary Crowton, or maybe my ranking was influenced by a disappointing outing against an inferior Boise State team. Either way, this was my least favorite look during the 2021 season. It's not a bad look, but it didn't feel like BYU to me.

Somebody has to take last place - we apologize in advance to our readers who love this combo!

11. Midnight Virgil

The only repeat combination of the 2021 season. BYU wore this combination on senior night against Idaho State and again in the bowl game against UAB.

10. Classic navy home

Although these jerseys are far down the list, we should all be grateful for these uniforms. If it weren't for these, BYU might be sporting gold on their jerseys in 2021. They are better than so many uniforms in college football.

9. Royal Rush

The first royal combination to make our list. BYU sported the "royal rush" look for the first time against Arizona. This uniform popped on TV and looked great with the fans wearing royal in the stands. However, I didn't love the monochromatic look as much as some fans.

8. Navy away with navy accents

BYU debuted this combination against Baylor. Of the new navy combinations, this was my favorite.

7. Washington State

In my opinion, there is a time and a place for this combination. On the road against a team with bright colors like Washington State is the perfect time.

6. Royal Sitake

The combination was named "Royal Sitake" after the road uniform that head coach Kalani Sitake wore when he played at BYU. The "Sitake" is the same combination except with navy accents. This was a great look, but it is up against some stiff competition and did not crack the top five.

5. Royal Oreo

In the regular season finale against USC, BYU wore the royal away jerseys with royal helmets. This look is also known as the "Royal Oreo". With a win over USC, BYU finished with 10 wins and a perfect record (5-0) against the PAC-12.

4. The Virgil

This combination was a tribute to the 1966 BYU football team and then quarterback Virgil Carter. BYU spoiled Bronco Mendenhall's return to Provo in these uniforms and looked good doing it. Of the new combinations BYU unveiled in 2021, this was my personal favorite.

3. All white with royal accents

One of BYU's best looks. The Cougars improved to 3-0 with a win over #19 Arizona State in these uniforms.

2. Classic royal home

These jerseys deserve the credit for bringing royal blue back to BYU football. They also looked great in BYU's first win over Utah since 2009. Regardless of the new uniforms BYU invents in the coming years, this combination will never be pushed out of the top two or three.

1. Classic royal away

The downside to wearing different uniforms each week is that BYU doesn't get to wear their very best looks as often. This uniform approaches uniform perfection and should be worn at least 2-3 times per season.

