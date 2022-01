Representatives for some of the major cellphone carriers have decided against delaying the rollout of 5g service. In a letter sent yesterday, CEO’s from Verizon and AT&T offered to implement similar restrictions on their 5g antennas as those used near French airports, for about six months. They also rebuffed calls by the transportation department and the FAA to push back the January 5th start date for 5g service on an important set of radio frequencies known as the c-band. The carriers had previously pushed back the start date from December 5th 2021 to January 5th of 2022.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO