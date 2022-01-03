Snow forecast: See how much snow is expected in your area

By Callie Zanandrie (CBS4) – If you liked the weather on Saturday and Sunday, you are going to love the weather on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day! Temperatures will continue to climb, with highs above normal near 60 degrees in the Denver metro area. We will have plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. (credit: CBS) The next storm system moves into the area on Tuesday. Highs will stay mild in the mid 50s. We’ll see increasing clouds and gusty winds. A weak storm system associated with a cold front will bring colder temperatures with light scattered snow possible on Wednesday. As of now, we aren’t expecting much accumulation. The big change you’ll notice on Wednesday is that temperatures will drop nearly 20 degrees with daytime highs in the low 30s.

DENVER, CO ・ 13 HOURS AGO