Environment

Snow forecast: See how much snow is expected in your area

By Judson Jones, John Keefe
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Winter storm system after system are making their way through the US, sometimes drifting all the way into the South. Use the interactive map below to zoom in and discover just how much snow is forecast for any...

Wellsville Daily Reporter

How much snow will New York get Sunday and Monday? See projected inch counts

First came the cold. Now comes the snow. Snow is expected to be sweep across New York from Sunday evening to Monday morning. Wind gusts could reach 40 mph. The system will make its way to the Northeast after it brought more than a foot of snow to parts of the Midwest, snow and ice to the Carolinas and a tornado with 118 mph winds in Florida.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Snow Keeps Falling

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The snow has been falling for several hours now, and the winter storm warning remains in place for all of Western Pennsylvania and the Tri-State area through 1 p.m. Monday. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos (Photo: KDKA Weather Center) We’re seeing snow and, in some spots to the south and southeast, still some freezing rain and sleet mixing and alternating with snow. Those areas will transition over to all snow through the evening as temperatures drop through the evening, and with the precipitation helping to cool the air further. (Photo: KDKA...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Philadelphia, Lehigh Valley As Snow Moves In

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Snow has been overspreading the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys over the last several hours and is now falling across much of the region, with the exception of the New Jersey coast and southern Delaware. That’s where the precipitation type is and will remain rain. A Winter Weather Advisory is effect for Philadelphia and surrounding counties until 10 p.m. tonight, and for the Lehigh Valley, Berks and our far northern and western suburbs until 1 a.m. Monday. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Poconos through noon Monday. Later this evening, as warmer air builds in on an...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
State
New York State
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Winter Storm Warning: How much snow you will see in your neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The heavy snow started falling overnight and it is going to continue falling well after the morning commute. Weather updates here There is a Winter Storm Warning for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, and Tuscarawas counties until 4 p.m. Monday. Check weather alerts here Once the […]
CLEVELAND, OH
nbcboston.com

How Much Snow Did Your Town Get?

Some parts of New England woke up to heavy snow falling Monday, while others saw mostly rain. Here's a look at some of the early snowfall totals from cities and towns across the region:. Massachusetts. East Longmeadow: 1.3" Franklin: 2" Grafton: 3" Hopkinton: 2" Methuen: 0.5" Southwick: 5" Westfield: 3.5"
ENVIRONMENT
breezynews.com

How Much Snow Did You Get?

With a band of heavy snow moving across central Mississippi Sunday morning, accumulations varied widely– even in areas just a few miles apart. The largest amounts reported to the National Weather Service in Jackson were both in Rankin County– 9 inches in Leesburg north of Pelahatchie and 8.3 inches in Goshen Springs, a few miles to the west. Near the Leake-Scott county line, 5.4 inches fell near Ludlow. In Neshoba County northeast of Philadelphia, there was a report of 4 inches in the Spring Creek community with 3.5 inches in Philadelphia. In Leake County at Singleton, just south of the Attala County line, 2.5 inches accumulated. And in Kosciusko 2 inch amounts were common.
ENVIRONMENT
WHIO Dayton

Snow totals: How much did your neighborhood get?

MIAMI VALLEY — A snow system moving through the Miami Valley brought light snow Sunday. Snow showers continue to add to these totals through the night. Here are some of the snow totals reported to the National Weather Service:. Kettering: 1.8 inches. Liberty Township: 1.5 inches. Wilmington: 1.3 inches.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Week Starts Warm, Cold Air On Its Way

By Callie Zanandrie (CBS4) – If you liked the weather on Saturday and Sunday, you are going to love the weather on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day! Temperatures will continue to climb, with highs above normal near 60 degrees in the Denver metro area. We will have plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. (credit: CBS) The next storm system moves into the area on Tuesday. Highs will stay mild in the mid 50s. We’ll see increasing clouds and gusty winds. A weak storm system associated with a cold front will bring colder temperatures with light scattered snow possible on Wednesday. As of now, we aren’t expecting much accumulation. The big change you’ll notice on Wednesday is that temperatures will drop nearly 20 degrees with daytime highs in the low 30s.  
DENVER, CO
NECN

How Much Snow Did Your Town Get?

Some parts of New England woke up to heavy snow falling Monday, while others saw mostly rain. Here's a look at some of the early snowfall totals from cities and towns across the region:. Massachusetts. East Longmeadow: 1.3" Franklin: 2" Grafton: 3" Hopkinton: 2" Methuen: 0.5" Southwick: 5" Westfield: 3.5"
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Philadelphia

Snow Totals: How Much Fell in Your Neighborhood?

A winter storm brought snow to the region Sunday night, and though it eventually turned to rain, some neighborhoods got inches of snow. Most of the snow was reserved for Pennsylvania, though a few places in Delaware and New Jersey got a little bit of the white stuff as well.
CBS Pittsburgh

Winter Weather: Storm Brings Over 6″ Of Snow To Pittsburgh Area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At the time I am writing this, snow is just now picking back up after the dry slot that we had talked about over the past couple of days moved in. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos It’s easy to say that this is the ‘half-way point’ of this event but that is only partially true. As we are now on the backside of this system, temperatures are now dropping. This means we will start to see a lighter, fluffier snow coming down from here on out. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WLWT 5

SNOW TOTALS: How much snow did your community receive?

CINCINNATI — Snow showers dropped several inches of snow across the Cincinnati area Sunday evening into early Monday morning. The snow showers moved in quickly Sunday evening, blanketing roadways, with some areas seeing up to 7 inches of snow. Some isolated snow showers are expected to linger through the...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

SEE IT: Massive Winter Storm System Brings Snow To Pittsburgh Area

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Photos and videos are coming in as a major winter storm system hits the Pittsburgh area. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos The first snowflakes arrived after 1 p.m. in areas south of I-70 on Sunday, while Pittsburgh saw its first flakes around 3 p.m. Snow is expected to reach 6 to 12 inches in Pittsburgh and the surrounding areas. MORE: Photo Gallery Of The Snow Here are some photos and videos captured of this winter’s first snow. Quarter-sized snowflakes! We have your update coming up on Pittsburgh's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Warm Start To The Week, Before Slide Into Bitter Cold

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a warm start to the work week, temperatures will slide back to near zero mid-week. WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says it will reach 30 degrees in the Twin Cities Monday, and parts further west will reach into the low 30s. Tuesday’s high temp will be 36 in the metro. The next weather system is a clipper that will drop from Canada into north-eastern Minnesota early Tuesday morning. Accumulating snow is expected throughout northern Minnesota, but it will sharply cut off north of the Interstate...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
