Janet Jackson keeps her son Eissa completely out of the press, but she never forgets to send him sweet birthday wishes on her Instagram page. This year, he turns five years old and mom is feeling quite emotional about his big day. Instead of a photo of her son, she put up a graphic with emojis of hearts, balloons and kissing faces along with a message that shows how much she cares about Eissa — the feelings are jumping through the screen. Jackson wrote, “You’re growing up so fast. Such an intelligent beautiful boy. Wishing you a life full of magical...

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO