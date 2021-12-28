Empowering the next generation of African creatives

Punta del Este in Uruguay is set to become a beacon for the arts and a key tourist destination with the inauguration of the coastal resort town’s first contemporary art museum, the stunning Museo Arte Contemporaneo Atchugarry (MACA), on January 8. The launch of an arts film festival, ARCA, running Jan. 9-14, underscores the museum’s mandate to serve all the arts. Perched on the grounds of the Pablo Atchugarry Foundation, the 75,000 sq. ft. museum designed by architect Carlos Ott overlooks a 62-acre sculpture park and expansive grounds that include a heliport, forests and an outdoor amphitheater. Entrance is completely free...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO