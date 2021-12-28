This award-winning hairstylist is giving Ghanaians the tools for success

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) announced recently that the Company raised more than $8 million for its charitable partners throughout 2021. On a national level, Five Below charitable efforts benefited Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®, Kids In Need Foundation, and most recently Toys for Tots, the Marine Corps organization with a mission of collecting and distributing new, unwrapped toys to less fortunate children throughout the holiday season. In addition, Five Below raised funds for two regional partners in the Company’s hometown city of Philadelphia – Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Eagles Autism Foundation.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO