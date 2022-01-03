ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fans tumble onto Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts’ path when railing collapses at FedEx Field

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BD9GX_0dbaeyTF00
Railing collapse A railing surrounding fans collapses causing them to fall towards Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) at the end of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. Philadelphia won 20-16. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon/AP)

Several fans fell from the stands when a railing at FedEx Field failed during Sunday’s game between the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles.

No one appeared to have been hurt in the incident, ESPN reported.

The area where the railing collapsed is used for disabled people and had no seats so there’s room for wheelchairs. It is meant to hold six people in wheelchairs and six people companions.

Several Eagles fans, however, crowded into the area above the North Field Tunnel that takes the players from the field to under the stadium, The Washington Post reported.

The railing is not load-bearing and wasn’t made to have people leaning into it.

A handful of people leaned over the railing, trying to get a high five from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts when they fell. They landed on the railing six feet on the ground.

Andrew Collins was one of the fans who fell. He told WPVI that about 30 people were behind him at the time.

“It totally caught everybody off guard. I wasn’t expecting the thing to break, but it doesn’t surprise me that it did,” Collins told the television station. “I was trying to give Hurts a high five. I thought I gave him a high five — next thing I know, I look up and he’s on top of me, pulling me up, giving me a hug.”

Collins said Hurts even gave him his game-worn gloves.

Hurts was not hit by the falling fans.

“I’m just happy everybody is safe from it. That’s crazy stuff right there,” Hurts said after the incident, according to ESPN. “That was a real dangerous situation. I’m just so happy everybody bounced back from it, it seemed like passionate Eagles fans. I love it.”

The Washington Football Team said no one appeared to have been hurt.

“To our knowledge, everyone involved was offered onsite medical evaluation and left the stadium of their own accord,” the team said in a statement, ESPN reported. “We’re very glad no one appears to have been seriously injured. The safety of our fans and guests is of the utmost importance and we are looking into what occurred.”

The Eagles won the game 20-16, The Washington Post reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Eagles rest Hurts in meaningless season finale vs. Cowboys

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Jalen Hurts was inactive for Philadelphia in the regular-season finale against the Dallas Cowboys, and the Eagles will start Gardner Minshew on Saturday night. The Eagles are locked into the sixth or seventh seed in the NFC, making the game essentially meaningless. Eagles tackle...
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
FanSided

3 Vikings free agents that could follow Mike Zimmer if he’s fired

The Minnesota Vikings could be getting ready to move on from Mike Zimmer in 2022. If they do, which free agents could follow him elsewhere?. Could the Minnesota Vikings be moving on from Mike Zimmer in the coming days? That remains to be seen, but Zimmer has been the Vikings’ head coach since 2014. He’s been there through some of the franchise’s best seasons but in the NFL, the ultimate goal is exactly that.
NFL
letsbeardown.com

Justin Fields Takes Another Shot At Matt Nagy?

An interesting end to the season for the Chicago Bears as we see two parties likely headed in total opposite directions. Bears' head coach Matt Nagy is done in Chicago and it's not likely he finds another head coaching job while quarterback Justin Fields is just getting his time in Chicago started and it looks like it's going to be quite the awesome career.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex Field#Fedex Ground#The Eagles#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles#Espn#The Washington Post#Wpvi
FanSided

Ben Roethlisberger ruining Steelers future on way out the door

Ben Roethlisberger gave a vote of confidence to his potential replacement in backup quarterback Mason Rudolph. That’s not a good thing for the Steelers. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger got his memorable Heinz Field sendoff. Roethlisberger’s Steelers defeated the Cleveland Browns in a memorable night on the North Shore. It’s likely the best moment of the Steelers season, given they’re unlikely to make the playoffs barring a win and loss by the Indianapolis Colts to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Fox 2 reporter says he knows which NFL team Jim Harbaugh will land with if he leaves Michigan

It has been a Friday of Jim Harbaugh reports/rumors and the latest (at least that we have seen) comes from Ryan Ermanni of Fox 2. Ermanni took to Twitter tonight and he said he is hearing that if Harbaugh does leave Michigan that it would be to go to the Las Vegas Raiders. He adds that Harbaugh thinks he can win with the Raiders and their quarterback, Derek Carr.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers seems to make future plans clear

To say that this has been one of the most interesting seasons in Aaron Rodger’s NFL career might be an understatement. While the reigning MVP has certainly made a lot of headlines for things he’s said and done off the field this year, it’s hard to deny that he has left it all on the field, leading the Green Bay Packers to the best record in the league with one week left until the playoffs. He even passed Brett Favre for the most touchdown passes thrown in franchise history, cementing his place alongside the legend who came before him.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Reveals His Top Pick For Bears Job

Barring a sudden change of heart, Matt Nagy is not expected to return to the Chicago Bears next season. Assuming he’s on his way out, that’ll open up the door for the Bears to hire an intriguing coach in the offseason. During this Wednesday’s edition of Pardon The...
NFL
FanSided

3 Bears who can’t be brought back for post-Matt Nagy rebuild

The Chicago Bears will reportedly not be bringing back head coach Matt Nagy after this season. Here are three individuals who should not be brought back to the Windy City in 2022. The Chicago Bears are one week away from their disappointing season reaching its end. Yes, they are entering...
NFL
minnesotasportsfan.com

Firing Mike Zimmer Will Be Costly

Mike Zimmer’s seat has never been hotter than it is entering week 18 of the 2021-22 season. The Minnesota Vikings head coach is acting as if he’s on his way out the door too, ranting in press conferences, refusing to acknowledge younger talent and look forward to the 2022 NFL Draft, which will be held less than 4 months from now.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Bears make decision on former Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields

A day after head coach Matt Nagy said Justin Fields was set to start, the worst-case scenario came to fruition. Fields has been placed on the COVID-19 list and will likely be out for Sunday’s game against the Vikings. With him likely out, that means one of Andy Dalton...
NFL
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
71K+
Followers
79K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy