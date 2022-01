There are many versions of this joke, but this is a brief one. A man’s boat sinks in a storm, and he clings for his life to a piece of wood. A boat comes along and offers help, and he says, “No, God will save me.” Another larger boat comes along, throws down a rope ladder, and the man once again says, “No, God will save me.” Well, no more ships come to his aid, and he dies in the ocean. He gets to heaven and asks God, “Why did you not save me?” God’s response is, “I sent you two boats to get you out of the water, and you chose not to board them. What more can I do?”

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO