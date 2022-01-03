3-year-old dies in North Carolina after possible cardiac arrest, father facing charges
GREENVILLE, N.C. ( WNCT ) — A three-year-old child has died after a possible cardiac arrest.
GREENVILLE, N.C. ( WNCT ) — A three-year-old child has died after a possible cardiac arrest.

Greenville Police said Emergency Medical Services received a call about a possible cardiac arrest involving a child on Sunday. EMS called the police to assist with the emergency call.
Officers and EMS arrived at 1802 Kennedy Circle and found the child. Police said the child was transported to Vidant Medical Center and later died.
Officers arrested Danny Smith Jr. Smith is charged with involuntary manslaughter, felony child abuse, inflicting serious bodily injury and misdemeanor larceny. Law enforcement said Smith is the father of the three-year-old child.
Officers arrested Danny Smith Jr. Smith is charged with involuntary manslaughter, felony child abuse, inflicting serious bodily injury and misdemeanor larceny. Law enforcement said Smith is the father of the three-year-old child.

This incident has been labeled a suspicious death and is currently under investigation.
