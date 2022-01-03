ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

1,800+ flights canceled in US on Monday

By Mychael Schnell, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sCw9T_0dbabZmF00

( The Hill ) — More than 1,800 flights within, into or out of the U.S. were canceled on Monday as airlines grapple with inclement weather and staff shortages due to COVID-19.

A total of 1,867 flights were canceled as of 8:20 a.m. ET on Monday, according to FlightAware . As of Monday morning, airlines had already issued 861 delays for flights within, into or out of the U.S.

Shooting at University Avenue in Mobile

Southwest canceled 437 flights, JetBlue reported 136 cancellations, United recorded 103 cancellations, Delta called off 78 flights and American Airlines canceled 36 trips, according to FlightAware.

Monday’s cancellations were the latest in a weeks-long saga of airlines being forced to cancel trips because of a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases. Some airlines reported staff shortages because of the virus , forcing them to pare down the number of flights per day.

The U.S. is seeing a spike in COVID-19 infections driven in part by the omicron variant, which is more transmissible than previous strains of the virus.

More than 2,700 flights within, into or out of the U.S. were canceled on Sunday . More than 15,000 U.S.-flights have been canceled since Christmas Eve, according to USA Today .

Inclement weather conditions are also driving Monday’s flight cancellations. A winter storm slammed a part of the Midwest on Sunday and is now headed for sections of the East, according to USA Today .

Federal offices in Washington, D.C. are closed on Monday because of the wintry weather.

Undeterred by the cancellations and delays, travelers still made trips this weekend. The Transportation Security Administration said more than 1.6 million individuals passed through travel checkpoints on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Delta, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
State
Washington State
Mobile, AL
Lifestyle
City
Mobile, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Airlines#Flights Canceled#Flightaware#The U S#Usa Today#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

Airplane makes emergency landing in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials, an aircraft has made an emergency landing in West El Paso. EPPD officials say that the airplane landed near Doniphan and Racetrack, and there are no reported injuries. The aircraft, a 1971 Piper PA-28-140 Cherokee, seats 3 passengers and one pilot. Officials […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
United Airlines
WKRG News 5

Alabama to spend $1M on training students for tourism work

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama plans to spend $1 million to prepare as many as 2,000 students to work in its hospitality industry. The funding was announced by Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday during a tourism conference on the Gulf Coast. Lodging companies, restaurants, and attractions there are seeing record numbers of visitors. Yet, they […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy