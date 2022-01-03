ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

Hundreds of Huntsville Utilities customers still without power after winter storm

By Bobby Stilwell
 5 days ago

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A power outage affected 12,000 Huntsville Utilities customers across Madison County Monday morning.

The company provided an update around 4 p.m. that a few hundred customers were still without power following the winter storms. Crews will go street to street performing repairs on small sections of power lines throughout Monday evening.

BLOG: Snow fell across the Tennessee Valley! Send us your photos!

At 8:10 a.m., the company said that 5,000 customers were without power, down from the nearly 8,300 reported around 6:45 a.m.

The company provided another update around 2 p.m. that approximately 1,000 customers were still without power following the winter storms.

Outages were scattered all across the county, and the company encouraged customers to reference the outage map . They were mostly small clusters caused by fallen trees on powerlines or ice and snow weighing the lines down.

HU said crews will work until all service is restored. There was not an estimated time of completion.

Anyone experiencing a service issue should call 256-53-LIGHT (256-535-4448) if they have not already done so.

