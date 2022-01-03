ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks Rise on First Trading Day of 2022

stockxpo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. stocks opened 2022 with tepid gains as investors monitored cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and other factors that could weigh on stocks this year. The S&P 500 gained 0.4% in early Monday trading. The index ended 2021 up 27%, notching 70 record highs along the way. The tech-focused...

stockxpo.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Stock#Equity Markets#Trading Day#Omicron#Nasdaq Composite Index#The Federal Reserve#Flowbank#Federated Hermes
MarketWatch

D.R. Horton stock sinks to lead the S&P 500's losers as rising Treasury yields weigh on home builders

Shares of D.R. Horton Inc. sank 5.8% in afternoon trading Friday, enough to pace the S&P 500's decliners, as the continued rise in Treasury yields and mortgage rates weighs heavily on the home-builders sector. D.R. Horton's stock has now tumbled 11.9% this week, which would make it the biggest weekly drop since it slid 12.9% during the week ended April 3, 2020. Elsewhere, shares of Lennar Corp. dropped 3.9% and Toll Brothers Inc. slid 3.6%, while the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF gave up 3.8%. Also getting hit was home-improvement retailer Home Depot Inc.'s stock , which fell 2.5% to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's decliners. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which is used to calculate mortgage rates, rose 4.0 basis points to a 2-year high of 1.773%. The fear is that higher rates could make homes less affordable.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Buy if There Is a Market Pullback

Honeywell is one of the best-run companies in the industrial sector. UPS has the potential to exceed expectations in 2022. Johnson Controls has a long-term growth opportunity ahead, notably from helping building owners reach net-zero carbon emissions. With the market looking increasingly expensive, it's time to create watch lists of...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Commodities
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
China
Reuters

Investors shun U.S. Treasuries, stockpile cash - BOFA

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Investors have stormed out of U.S. Treasuries and pumped money into cash and bank loans since the start of the year as global markets have braced for higher interest rates, BofA's weekly flow show stats showed on Friday. "Rates shock in 2022 to follow inflation...
BUSINESS
AFP

Stocks mostly fall after US hiring disappoints

Stocks mostly fell Friday on both sides of the Atlantic after data showed that the US economy added far fewer jobs than expected last month and eurozone inflation hit a record high. London's FTSE 100 index bucked the trend, ending the day 0.5 percent higher, but Paris and Frankfurt slid. On Wall Street, the Dow treaded water, but both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined to conclude a down week for US stocks. Asia faced a mixed trading session after another round of losses on Wall Street on Thursday as investors continued to mull signals by the US Federal Reserve that it was ready to tighten monetary policy more quickly to combat spiking inflation.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Nasdaq falls for a third day as tech stocks struggle, Dow loses 170 points

Stocks fell on Thursday to end a day of choppy trading, following the massive tech sell-off in the previous session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 170.64 points, or 0.4%, to 36,236.47. The S&P 500 lost 0.1%, closing at 4,696.05. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.1% to 15,080.86. The Nasdaq fell about 4% over the previous two trading sessions.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stocks End Lower After Choppy Session

U.S. stocks fell Thursday in a choppy trading session, dragged down by investor worries about the impact the Federal Reserve would have on markets if it raises interest rates faster than once anticipated. All three major U.S. indexes finished the session lower, erasing intraday gains. The S&P 500 edged down...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Best Stocks to buy for Swing Trading for this week – Expert Stock Picks of the Week by StockXpo

Hello to all our readers including Traders, Investors, Analysts, and others!!!!. After going down on Monday afternoon, Stock Market rebound for two consecutive days. We are hoping for the same today, before closing. As we have announced, here we are early on Thursday this week with our best stocks to buy for Swing Trading for this week recommendation. Entertainment’s Stock has now sold more than $10 billion in Tesla Inc. stock, extending the billionaire’s share-selling spree in the electric-vehicle maker into a second month. Other than this Alphabet Inc.’s Apple’s rise announced a delay in its required return-to-office plans, which were set to begin on Jan. 10 at the earliest for U.S. offices.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy