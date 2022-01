Ole Miss and Mississippi State's men's basketball teams will battle on Saturday in the 265th meeting between the two in-state rivals. Ole Miss (8-5, 0-1 SEC) hosts Mississippi State (10-3, 1-0) at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in a conference battle televised on the SEC Network. The Rebels enter off an overtime loss at Tennessee on Wednesday while the Bulldogs are playing for the first time since Dec. 29 as their Wednesday game against Missouri was postponed because of a spike in COVID-19 cases within Missouri's program.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 HOUR AGO