LAFC Hires Steve Cherundolo As Manager

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAFC has hired Steve Cherundolo as its next manager. Cherundolo replaces Bob Bradley, who parted...

Daily Breeze

New LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo plans to maintain continuity amid roster changes

Now “Steve the Successor” gets his turn at the helm of the Los Angeles Football Club. Steve Cherundolo was officially welcomed as the second on-field leader in the club’s five-year history during a press conference at Banc of California Stadium on Wednesday. Cherundolo, 42, has never been...
lafc.com

Max + Vince Podcast #121 | Meet The New Boss With New LAFC Head Coach Steve Cherundolo

It's officially official. Steve Cherundolo is the second head coach in LAFC history. The new boss was presented to the media at a press conference hosted by Max Bretos at Banc of California Stadium. Joined by LAFC GM John Thorrington and owners Larry Berg and Bennett Rosenthal, Cherundolo addressed the media for the first time as head coach. Following the press conference, Max and Vince headed to the LAFC locker room with another special guest, 110 Football Connor Kalopsis, to talk about the new hire and all the big transfer news swirling around MLS these days. Before talking the moves of Ricardo Pepi, Daryl Dike, and Lorenzo Insigne, the guys gave their thoughts on what Cherundolo will bring to LAFC and spoke to some of the concerns fans have expressed. Then it was Cherundolo himself joining the podcast. Max and Vince got a chance to ask about the interview process, find out more about Steve's coaching journey, and get more details on what Steve has planned for LAFC in 2022.
The Independent

Football rumours: Manchester Utd’s new manager needs Ronaldo seal of approval

What the papers sayCristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United a year before the expiry of his contract if he does not approve of the club’s new manager, the Daily Star says. And Ronaldo has reportedly made it known he would not approve of interim boss Ralf Rangnick getting the permanent job.The Sun claims Liverpool are getting closer to signing 24-year-old winger Luis Diaz. According to the paper, a deal with the Colombian who currently plays for Porto could set the English Premier League club back £60 million.In more Liverpool-related gossip, the club’s current forward Divock Origi could be snatched up...
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Friday’s Kawhi Leonard News

The Los Angeles Clippers have reportedly received some encouraging news on superstar forward Kawhi Leonard. During last night’s contest between the Clippers and Suns, NBA insider Chris Haynes revealed that Leonard is “ahead of schedule” and a return from his torn ACL injury sometime this season is a “strong possibility.”
Steve Cherundolo
Bob Bradley
CBS Boston

Three Revolution Players Named To USMNT Roster For January’s Preparation Camp

FOXBORO (CBS) — The new Revolution season will begin soon enough. But first, a trio of Revs players will be doing their thing for the United States Men’s National Team. New England goalkeeper Matt Turner, midfielder Sebastian Lletget and defender DeJuan Jones will all get to spend a couple of weeks in Phoenix, Arizona for the United States Men’s National Team’s January Preparation Camp. The trio will train with the United States during the two-week camp before USMNT Head Coach Gregg Berhalter selects his final roster for three upcoming World Cup Qualifiers beginning on Jan. 27. In addition, Revolution midfielder Arnór Traustason...
