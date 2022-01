A hunter tracking deer says he was gored by a buck before Wisconsin rescuers found him in a drainage ditch amid freezing cold weather. The man had left to track a deer in the woods of Lewiston at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, according to a Facebook post from the Portage Fire Department. That department, alongside the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, was called to help find the man at 12:41 a.m. Thursday after he was reported lost in the woods.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO