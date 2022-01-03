50% Off Select Colourpop Including The Mandalorian

Adidas Originals and Star Wars have joined forces yet again, and just like their previous drops, the duo
After delivering a Boba Fett-inspired Top Ten Hi collab in August 2020, the Disney and Lucasfilm movie franchise and the German sportswear giant are using the character’s iconic armor as inspiration for their latest NMD_R1 collab, which will launch before week’s end.
This iteration of the running shoe features a predominantly black color scheme that’s combined with green accents on the Primeknit upper that’s inspired by Boba Fett’s signature ensemble. Additional callbacks to the bounty hunter are his crest logo stamped on the tongue,...
Comments / 0