Makeup

50% Off Select Colourpop Including The Mandalorian

musingsofamuse.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoy 50% Off Select Colourpop at ulta.com today! Single blushes, eyeshadows, palettes, and...

www.musingsofamuse.com

temptalia.com

ColourPop Over Ice Pressed Powder Shadow

ColourPop Over Ice is a slightly warm-toned, light coral with a metallic finish. It is a limited edition eyeshadow that retails for $4.50 and contains 0.05 oz. Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Explore Temptalia. Best of Holiday 2021. See all of this...
temptalia.com

ColourPop Honeybee & Dragonfly Palettes at Ulta

The new Honeybee & Dragonfly collections have just launched exclusively at Ulta (to be coming to ColourPop in late January 2022). Wanna Bee Pressed Powder Palette, $14.00 (Ulta Exclusive) See all of this year's holiday products rated from best of worst! Plus, our gift guides!. We're here to help you...
temptalia.com

ColourPop Sounds Grape Super Shock Cheek Review & Swatches

ColourPop Sounds Grape Super Shock Cheek ($8.00 for 0.15 oz.) is a rich, reddish-plum with moderate, warm undertones and fine gold and berry pearl woven throughout. The consistency was moderately emollient, smooth and slightly wet to the touch, but it transformed to a more powder-like feel and application once it came into contact with my skin.
musingsofamuse.com

Clinique Year of the Tiger Cheek Pop Highlighter Is Here and You Know You Want One

Clinique Cheek Pop Highlighter for Lunar Year 2022 to celebrate the Year of the Tiger is now available at sephora.com and of course, I had to grab one. Why am I so addicted to collecting these damn things? I have every single one Clinique has introduced and seriously, I don’t think the color changes at all just the imprint of the animal. But they are just so damn cute I can’t resist.
Elite Daily

ColourPop's Year Of The Tiger Collection Is Fit For A Celebration

The Lunar New Year will begin on Feb. 1, and you can get ready for it with ColorPop’s Year of the Tiger Collection. Wrapped in all gold and red packaging with tiny waving tigers, this latest line from the beauty brand includes six products that are all priced incredibly affordably. (And if you’re feeling in the mood to treat yourself, you can get the entire limited-edition collection for just $52.) Even though the new year is still a few weeks away, ColourPop’s latest line is available now for purchase.
temptalia.com

ColourPop Set on Sapphire Eyeshadow Quad Review & Swatches

ColourPop Set on Sapphire Pressed Powder Shadow Quad ($9.00 for 0.21 oz.) is a new, sapphire-inspired color story that included two shimmers and two matte shades housed in a clear, plastic compact. The shades were more unique than not, which is always enjoyable to see! All four shades performed well, though the shimmers had extra slip to them, so they may work better for those with drier lids naturally or over an eyeshadow primer for better grip and stay.
Space.com

These Lego Star Wars 'The Mandalorian' sets are up to $12 off in Walmart/Target deals

The holiday season may be almost over, but Star Wars streaming has just begun!. This week (Dec. 29), Disney Plus premiered the first episode of its latest series, "The Book of Boba Fett." The iconic title character first appeared in the original Star Wars trilogy, and recently made a surprising but welcome return in the most recent season of the Disney Plus series "The Mandalorian."
musingsofamuse.com

Hurry! Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Eye Base Primer & Moisturizer Is On Sale!

Dry eyes? Totally know that feeling! One of my favorite items from 2021 is Bobbi Brown’s Vitamin Enriched Eye Base Primer & Moisturizer. This fantastic eye cream slash primer can be used after your normal eye cream band before your concealer to hydrate, prep, and prime eyes for smooth, easy-to-blend coverage. Need more info? Read my review!
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New ‘The Mandalorian’ Droid Factory Set at Disneyland

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Droid Factory set featuring some of the droids from “The Mandalorian” is now available at Disneyland. “The Mandalorian” Droid Factory Set – $44.99. There are four droids in the set: R6-D3,...
musingsofamuse.com

NYX Lunar New Year Eyeshadow Palette Celebrates with Gorgeous Red Shades

If nothing else I do love a good red eyeshadow and the NYX Lunar New Year Eyeshadow Palette rings in Chinese New Year with some gorgeous red shades! This affordable palette contains 12 Lunar Year-inspired shades and is available for a limited time. By the way, you can 25% off your entire NYX order including this palette when you buy online at ulta.com and pick it up in-store!
musingsofamuse.com

Stock Up! This Cleansing Balm is On Sale Today!

Ulta’s Love Your Skin Event continues today and Banila Co Cleansing Balm is on sale! This is def one of my favs! It has a soft, sorbet-like texture that melts down makeup and rinses clean away! Remember all items from the sale ship free for Diamond and Platinum Members.
musingsofamuse.com

Essence Coffee to Glow Collection Brings Together a Cheap Cup of Coffee

For the coffee lovers who aren’t willing to spend a lot on a fancy coffee drink at Starbucks, we have the new Essence Coffee to Glow Makeup Collection where everything is priced $8 and under. The Essence Coffee to Glow Collection got a late Fall launch but is just...
hypebeast.com

Louis Vuitton Releases Two New Colorways to Its Crystal-Covered LV Trainer

Two new colorways arrive for ‘s crystal-covered LV Trainer sneaker. The first colorway arrives in pink, purple and blue with crystals adorning the majority of the shoe minus the rear rubber section and collar. The yellow pair has almost a Thunder color scheme with black, yellow, and white crystals that cover the entire shore in addition to the “#54” lettering at the heel — signifying 1854, the year Louis Vuitton was founded.
Footwear News

Star Wars and Adidas Are Dropping a Boba Fett-Inspired NMD_R1 Collab Soon

Adidas Originals and Star Wars have joined forces yet again, and just like their previous drops, the duo After delivering a Boba Fett-inspired Top Ten Hi collab in August 2020, the Disney and Lucasfilm movie franchise and the German sportswear giant are using the character’s iconic armor as inspiration for their latest NMD_R1 collab, which will launch before week’s end. This iteration of the running shoe features a predominantly black color scheme that’s combined with green accents on the Primeknit upper that’s inspired by Boba Fett’s signature ensemble. Additional callbacks to the bounty hunter are his crest logo stamped on the tongue,...
hypebeast.com

'WandaVision' Succeeds 'The Mandalorian' as the Most Pirated Show of 2021

Despite many fans worrying about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Avengers: Endgame, it’s now clear that the franchise is still going stronger than ever, with WandaVision taking over the throne from The Mandalorian to become 2021’s most pirated series according to TorrentFreak. The strange sitcom...
Collider

'The Mandalorian' Potato Head Is Now Here to Save the Galaxy

The Book of Boba Fett is currently the center of the Star Wars universe and the 3rd season of The Mandalorian does not premiere until later this year, but to hold fans over till then, Hasbro is releasing the ultimate collector's item. The toy company has spoiled fans over the years with the Star Wars Black Series line of action figures, but Hasbro is now putting out a Mandalorian-themed Potato Head set to release in February and it is putting the rest of the galaxy to shame.
