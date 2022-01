Anyone who has ever attended a potluck will tell you that it’s inevitable that multiple guests will bring the same exact dish. Casseroles are the go-to for holiday meals, gifts for new mothers, church potlucks, and drop off dishes for people who’ve suffered a loss, but how many times can you say that the casserole you served or that was delivered to you was a creamed spinach casserole?

RECIPES ・ 2 DAYS AGO