Though vaccines for kids 5 and up have been available for months, less than half of Oklahoma children have gotten vaccinated for COVID-19. The numbers are particularly low for children ages 5-11 who have only been able to be vaccinated since November. Fewer than 30,000 of the state’s 376,215 kids in that age range are fully immunized. That’s 7.5%.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO