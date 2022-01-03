Motivational Monday: Everything’s New

Share the music that's helping you get through the start of 2022. Let us know: What’s the best way to spend a snowy winter day?. After an eventful year, we are embarking on a new one filled with hope and uncertainty amid the ongoing pandemic. Perhaps you’re looking forward to all that might come your way this year, or maybe you are struggling to find motivation to get back into your routine. Sometimes music helps provide a little motivational push needed to keep going. Whether you’re mapping out your professional goals, testing out a new gym class, or just figuring out how to navigate the winter months, we want to know the song that’s getting you through it all right now.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO