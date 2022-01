Benedict Wong's Wong has become a huge fan-favourite since first debuting in 2016's Doctor Strange, hence why we're starting to see more and more of the hero in the MCU. He recently had cameo roles in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Spider-Man: No Way Home, and is rumoured to have an important part in She-Hulk as well. Before we get to any of that, though, the new Sorcerer Supreme will be back in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

