Millennials are changing what small-business owners want from their banks. They jump on new technologies as soon as they’re released. Members of this demographic, ages 25 to 40, are comfortable turning to nonbank fintech providers and spreading their loyalties across multiple institutions. They want their banks to offer capabilities that may have previously come from third parties, such as expense management and payroll services, and to partner with fintechs if necessary to deliver them.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO