Stock market: What to expect in 2022?

By Inna Rosputnia
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStock indexes closed out an impressive 2021 with the S&P 500 ending with a gain of +27% which included 70 new all-time record highs! Keep in mind, the S&P 500 was up +18% in 2020 and up a whopping +67% since the March 2022 lows. Central banks’ game....

AFP

Stocks mostly fall after US hiring disappoints

Stocks mostly fell Friday on both sides of the Atlantic after data showed that the US economy added far fewer jobs than expected last month and eurozone inflation hit a record high. London's FTSE 100 index bucked the trend, ending the day 0.5 percent higher, but Paris and Frankfurt slid. On Wall Street, the Dow treaded water, but both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined to conclude a down week for US stocks. Asia faced a mixed trading session after another round of losses on Wall Street on Thursday as investors continued to mull signals by the US Federal Reserve that it was ready to tighten monetary policy more quickly to combat spiking inflation.
Reuters

Investors shun U.S. Treasuries, stockpile cash - BOFA

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Investors have stormed out of U.S. Treasuries and pumped money into cash and bank loans since the start of the year as global markets have braced for higher interest rates, BofA's weekly flow show stats showed on Friday. "Rates shock in 2022 to follow inflation...
MarketWatch

D.R. Horton stock sinks to lead the S&P 500's losers as rising Treasury yields weigh on home builders

Shares of D.R. Horton Inc. sank 5.8% in afternoon trading Friday, enough to pace the S&P 500's decliners, as the continued rise in Treasury yields and mortgage rates weighs heavily on the home-builders sector. D.R. Horton's stock has now tumbled 11.9% this week, which would make it the biggest weekly drop since it slid 12.9% during the week ended April 3, 2020. Elsewhere, shares of Lennar Corp. dropped 3.9% and Toll Brothers Inc. slid 3.6%, while the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF gave up 3.8%. Also getting hit was home-improvement retailer Home Depot Inc.'s stock , which fell 2.5% to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's decliners. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which is used to calculate mortgage rates, rose 4.0 basis points to a 2-year high of 1.773%. The fear is that higher rates could make homes less affordable.
