The US is entering the new year amidst a coronavirus spike, experts caution is spreading rapidly and could hamper daily life for Americans during the first month of 2022. On Friday, Dr. Megan Ranney, a professor of emergency medicine at Brown University’s School of Public Health, “Omicron is truly everywhere,” adding “What I am so worried about over the next month or so is that our economy is going to shut down, not because of policies from the federal government or the state governments, but rather because so many of us are ill.”

