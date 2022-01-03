ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Souk-al-Magreb to Reopen February 6 in Morocco Pavilion at EPCOT

By Charly Shelton
WDW News Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast October, the gift shop Souk-al-Magreb in the Morocco Pavilion of EPCOT closed for a planned refurbishment. After a several-day closure when the Morocco Pavilion’s ownership was taken over by Disney in...

wdwnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney World Is Getting Rid of Their Biggest Free Perk Yet in 2022

2021 has been a BIG year in Disney World, with lots of major changes. In addition to changing Disney World Annual Passes, Disney has also discontinued or altered many previously “free” perks, like complimentary MagicBands for Disney World Resort hotel guests and Annual Passholders, as well as replacing Extra Magic Hours with the shorter Early Theme Park Entry and the more selective Extended Evening Hours. And now perhaps one of the BIGGEST free Disney World perks will be gone in a few short weeks, and here’s what you need to know.
TRAVEL
allears.net

The Three WORST Times to Go to Walt Disney World

We’ll let you in on a little secret: there’s truly never a bad time to visit Disney World. Even the hottest day can still be fun, and even the busiest days are an opportunity to have your best Disney day ever!. That said, if you want to avoid...
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Disney Guests Left Devastated After Four Hour Wait Ends in Catastrophe

Imagine waiting in line for a Disney attraction for hours, only to end up reaching the front of the line to be told the ride is broken? That was the case for some Guests this past week. At Walt Disney World, arguably the most popular attraction can be found at...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Morocco Pavilion At Epcot#Souk Al Magreb#Aladdin#Wdwnt#Wdw News
Inside the Magic

Disney Dining Location Under Fire as Guest Is Outraged With $12 Meal

We recently reported on Be Our Guest in Magic Kingdom receiving some backlash due to portion sizes versus the price of the meal. Now, another dining location in Walt Disney World is under fire for a similar situation. A Walt Disney World Guest recently posted a photo to Reddit of...
RESTAURANTS
wdwinfo.com

The Worst Resorts on Disney Property

There are more than twenty-five resorts on Disney property at which people can stay. I know the word “worst” seems strong, but hang in there. When I say worst, I mean the resorts that aren’t worth the money or experience. Food is also a significant factor when I look at these resorts and rate them. There are three resorts that I feel are the absolute worst.
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Video: Big Rat On the Loose in Walt Disney World Had Guests Running

Sometimes it’s not just the character interactions that can make for unique experiences at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. A resurfaced video from a character meet-and-greet with Baloo and King Louie of The Jungle Book (1967) at Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort went south when a rather large rat made it’s way straight through the meet-and-greet and had Guests running and dancing to avoid it.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
WDW News Today

Guest Fight Breaks Out at Hollywood Studios, Walt Disney World Offering $500 Off Select Resort Stays, Innoventions & The Land Area Music Removed, and More: Daily Recap (1/5/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day, and sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we’ve rounded up all our stories in one place to get today’s news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, January 5, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDW News Today

Rebecca the Male Black Swan Has Passed Away at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

While Disney’s Animal Kingdom is, of course, a Disney theme park and is more often visited for its rides and shows, many guests fall in love with the incredible animals that live there. As a kid, I was probably one of those guests who looked past these amazing creatures that call the park home, but as an Orlando-area resident, I’ve taken great joy in getting to know and spend time with the “cast members” who are the true magic of the 4th Walt Disney World gate. One of those animals was probably not one that most people stop to see: it was a Black Swan.
ORLANDO, FL
ComicBook

EPCOT Dumps Beloved Park Feature

EPCOT fans are disappointed that they can no longer hear the unique soundtrack that played in certain areas of the park. Earlier this week, EPCOT removed several music loops in the "World Nature" area of the park, scrapping the unique soundtracks that played outside of the now shuttered Innoventions area and the area outside of The Land pavilion. The music loops were replaced by a new medley of tunes introduced last year to greet fans into the park. While the previous music loops had been around for decades and featured unique compositions and music, the new music loop features licensed music selected to "set the stage for exploration, celebration, and discovery."
MUSIC
allears.net

One Disney World Annual Passholder Perk is Coming BACK in 2022!

The holiday crowds have put a few things on pause in Disney World. Currently, some annual pass sales are paused, and tickets are sold out on certain days when Disney Park Passes are completely booked up. And during this time, bonus reservations haven’t been available for Annual Passholders, but now the perk is coming back for 2022!
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Construction Update at World Celebration in EPCOT

Come along with us as we check out the latest construction updates at World Celebration in EPCOT. The center of World Celebration is still surrounded by construction walls. Coming from World Showcase, guests are directed to either go left and enter World Nature or go right and enter World Discovery while the construction is underway.
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Work Underway in Trench of Journey of Water in EPCOT

Structures continue to take shape in the construction site of Journey of Water Inspired by “Moana” in EPCOT. There are a few large dirt piles next to the trenches that were excavated a few months ago. A standalone wall sits in the middle of the site. Some concrete...
ENTERTAINMENT
disneydining.com

Dining in EPCOT’s American Adventure Pavilion

EPCOT at the Walt Disney World Resort is home to some of the most wonderful dining options, with dozens of restaurants to choose from throughout the various neighborhoods. Guests can sample an array of international cuisine in World Showcase, or enjoy the unique atmospheres of space and the sea without ever leaving the Disney Park.
DRINKS
kennythepirate.com

Breaking: Epcot rides suddenly evacuate and close to Guests

It appears there is some type of urgent situation happening in Epcot. Two Epcot rides suddenly evacuate and close to Guests. Here is what we know so far. After so many months of planning and preparing for a Disney World trip, no one wants to see that a ride is down during their visit. But, this is exactly what happens sometimes. Whether it be a mechanical issue or some other type of incident that requires a closure, it can surely be disappointing.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
touringplans.com

Making the Most of an EPCOT Extended Evening

We’ve talked a lot in this blog about the various ways to avoid long waits at attractions throughout Walt Disney World – rope dropping, Genie+, ILL, Early Theme Park Entry – and they’re all valid approaches depending on your needs. But we haven’t yet talked about what is currently the best way to avoid crowds, assuming that you qualify. And that is Extended Evening Theme Park Hours (EETPH).
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Grad Nite Will Return to Disneyland Resort in May

Disneyland Resort has just confirmed the return of Grad Nite in May and June after a two-year absence. The after-hours private event allows current high school graduates to enjoy the park alongside fellow graduates. Grad Nite was canceled for the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to COVID-19, but the event...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy