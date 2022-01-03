Souk-al-Magreb to Reopen February 6 in Morocco Pavilion at EPCOT

EPCOT fans are disappointed that they can no longer hear the unique soundtrack that played in certain areas of the park. Earlier this week, EPCOT removed several music loops in the "World Nature" area of the park, scrapping the unique soundtracks that played outside of the now shuttered Innoventions area and the area outside of The Land pavilion. The music loops were replaced by a new medley of tunes introduced last year to greet fans into the park. While the previous music loops had been around for decades and featured unique compositions and music, the new music loop features licensed music selected to "set the stage for exploration, celebration, and discovery."
