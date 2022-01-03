Souk-al-Magreb to Reopen February 6 in Morocco Pavilion at EPCOT

While Disney’s Animal Kingdom is, of course, a Disney theme park and is more often visited for its rides and shows, many guests fall in love with the incredible animals that live there. As a kid, I was probably one of those guests who looked past these amazing creatures that call the park home, but as an Orlando-area resident, I’ve taken great joy in getting to know and spend time with the “cast members” who are the true magic of the 4th Walt Disney World gate. One of those animals was probably not one that most people stop to see: it was a Black Swan.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO