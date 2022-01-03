Cass County Board of Supervisors Reorganization Meeting for 2022

(Atlantic) The Cass County Board of Supervisors held their reorganizational meeting this morning.

Steve Baier was re-elected Board Chairman and Mark O’Brien Vice Chairman. The Supervisors will continue to hold their meetings on Tuesdays at 9:00 a.m. except for the week that contains the last business day of the month.

The Supervisors set the mileage rate for personal use of vehicles for county business at 50-cents per mile and the amount to be charged by the Sheriff for Civil Process will be the standard IRS rate. The official county newspapers are the Atlantic News Telegraph, Griswold American and the Anita Tribune.

The Supervisors then appointed members to a number of boards and commissions.

The Board adopted the construction evaluation resolution relating to the construction of confinement feeding operation structures. The board agrees to conduct an evaluation of every construction permit application made to the Department of Natural Resources.

The Supervisors set the Medical Examiners Fee at $200 per call for a standard call and $400 per call for an involved call, to be determined by the Medical Examiner.

In other news, Cass County Engineer Trent Wolken said a bridge project was supposed to begin today on 700th Street south of G35, but the contractor called this morning and said with the cold temperatures they are going to put the project off for a week.