ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, IA

Cass County Board of Supervisors Reorganization Meeting for 2022

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago

(Atlantic) The Cass County Board of Supervisors held their reorganizational meeting this morning.

Steve Baier was re-elected Board Chairman and Mark O’Brien Vice Chairman. The Supervisors will continue to hold their meetings on Tuesdays at 9:00 a.m. except for the week that contains the last business day of the month.

The Supervisors set the mileage rate for personal use of vehicles for county business at 50-cents per mile and the amount to be charged by the Sheriff for Civil Process will be the standard IRS rate. The official county newspapers are the Atlantic News Telegraph, Griswold American and the Anita Tribune.

The Supervisors then appointed members to a number of boards and commissions.

The Board adopted the construction evaluation resolution relating to the construction of confinement feeding operation structures. The board agrees to conduct an evaluation of every construction permit application made to the Department of Natural Resources.

The Supervisors set the Medical Examiners Fee at $200 per call for a standard call and $400 per call for an involved call, to be determined by the Medical Examiner.

In other news, Cass County Engineer Trent Wolken said a bridge project was supposed to begin today on 700th Street south of G35, but the contractor called this morning and said with the cold temperatures they are going to put the project off for a week.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic City Council approves SWIPCO’s Submission for a Downtown Housing Grant Application Grant

(Atlantic) Alexsis Fleener, the Community Development Director for the Southwest Iowa Planning Council, appeared in front of the Atlantic City Council requesting support for an application for the property at 300 Chestnut Street in downtown Atlantic. The City Council originally approved its’ support for this grant application to Jennifer Miller;...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak and Stanton facilities receive Strengthening Communities grants

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs awarded Strengthening Communities grants to Red Oak and Stanton. Strengthening Communities grants support facility renovation and construction projects that promote youth development, healthy living and social responsibility in communities with fewer than 28,000 residents. The grants are made possible by an appropriation from the Iowa Legislature through the Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund.
RED OAK, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Atlantic, IA
Cass County, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Cars
County
Cass County, IA
Western Iowa Today

Reynolds Could Propose Additional Changes to Iowa Unemployment

(Des Moines, IA) — New work search requirements for laid off Iowa workers who’ve qualified for unemployment benefits go into effect Monday. Governor Kim Reynolds is hinting she’ll propose more changes. Iowa’s Republican governor said, “the unemployment code was written a long, long, long time ago when we were in a much different position, and today we need to incentivize work, not pay people to stay home.” Starting January 10th, those who’ve qualified for unemployment checks will have to prove they’ve applied for at least three jobs each week in order to keep the benefits. The state’s Workforce Development agency has hired 18 new case managers who’ll advise the newly unemployed of career training and job openings. Reynolds says there are more job openings that people on unemployment in the state. She will outline her legislative priorities in the annual “Condition of the State” message on Tuesday night.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa sues Sioux City over wastewater scheme, river pollution

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — The state of Iowa is suing Sioux City over what it says was the city’s manipulation of wastewater testing results and dangerous pollution of the Missouri River in a scheme that saw the wastewater plant’s former supervisor sentenced to jail last year. The Iowa Attorney General’s Office said Friday in a news release that the lawsuit seeks to stop the city’s wastewater plant from violating permit limits for ammonia and chlorine. It also asks the court to assess a civil penalty of up to $5,000 for each day of violation. The lawsuit says that from 2012 to 2015, the plant increased chlorine levels on days it tested for E. coli to disinfect wastewater dumped into the river, then lower the chlorine levels on other days.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
9K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy