ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

‘Turn Your Day Around’ by giving blood during National Blood Donor Month

By From Staff Reports
Jacksonville Daily Progress
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GUKeP_0dba6QXe00

Resolve to turn your day around and save up to three lives through a simple, essential act: donating blood. Beginning in January with National Blood Donor Month, Carter BloodCare, ADRP – an International Division of America’s Blood Centers – and the U.S. blood community urge all eligible individuals to commit to donating blood at least twice in 2022.

With east Texas and communities nationwide facing a significant drop in blood donations this season, now is the time for individuals, businesses, schools, places of worship and others to make a difference by donating blood or hosting a blood drive.

Tractor Supply is hosting a recurring blood drive again soon. This month’s opportunity to give will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at 1626 S. Jackson St. in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Jessica Whitehead at (903) 574-4513.

During emergencies and for ongoing patient care, it is the blood on the shelf – the available units donated, collected, tested and processed – that saves lives. Blood centers nationwide strive to maintain three or more days of blood supply for routine or emergency need. Currently, many blood centers, including Carter BloodCare, have only two days or less, putting patient care at risk. Donating with Carter BloodCare is safe and easy. All eligible donors can take the first step by scheduling an appointment to give blood to ensure its availability for patients in need. For information visit CarterBloodCare.org, call or text 800-366-2834.

Carter BloodCare thanks all current and future blood donors for committing to turn their day around by making an appointment to donate blood. Be the difference in saving lives: Resolve to make blood donation a habit this January and commit to donating at least twice in 2022.

About Carter BloodCare

Carter BloodCare is a community-based, nonprofit blood center that provides lifesaving transfusion resources to more than 200 medical facilities in 50-plus counties of North, Central and East Texas. The 501(c)(3) organization is one of the largest blood programs in Texas, delivering more than 300,000 blood products annually to meet patients’ treatment requirements. Carter BloodCare’s services include collection, processing, specialized laboratory testing, storage, and distribution of blood and blood products. The center is accredited by the AABB, including a laboratory with accreditation for molecular testing of red cell antigens. It is licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is a member of America’s Blood Centers.

About ADRP

ADRP, an International Division of America's Blood Centers, has more than 800 subscribers from countries across the globe. It is an association of blood-banking professionals that provides educational opportunities and networking. ADRP educates and empowers blood banking professionals worldwide who are committed to donor recruitment, donor experience and donor management by providing a forum for networking, professional development and resource sharing. For more information, visit adrp.org.

Comments / 0

Related
vieravoice.com

Longtime, high-volume blood donors make giving a calling to save lives

Donating blood is a way for many to give back, to open their hearts and their arms to share the life-giving fluid with others. Donors are truly dedicated to their missions. Bill Lundell of Indian Harbor Beach estimates through his numbers from OneBlood that he has given more than 139 gallons.
MELBOURNE, FL
mynews13.com

American Red Cross makes plea for donors amid nationwide blood shortage

MASS. - The American Red Cross is sending a plea out to donors nationwide, as its blood supply reaches its lowest level in 10 years. According to the organization, the dangerously low blood supply levels have forced some hospitals to defer patients from major surgery, including organ transplants. Jeff Hall,...
CHARITIES
Reporter

Dunkin’ and American Red Cross team up to celebrate National Blood Donor Month this January

January is National Blood Donor Month, a time to recognize the importance of giving blood and platelets while honoring those who roll up a sleeve to help patients in need. To celebrate, Dunkin’ of Greater Philadelphia is teaming up with the American Red Cross to provide nearly 30,000 vouchers for Red Cross blood and platelet donors in Southeastern Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey, and Northern Delaware.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Donation#Blood Transfusion#Giving Blood#Blood Donors#Adrp#Blood Centers#Tractor Supply#Carterbloodcare Org
myfox28columbus.com

Donors needed as blood supply reaches historically low levels

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As holiday celebrations continue, concern is rising for the nation's blood supply. The American Red Cross blood supply is at historically low levels and it continues to decline. The ongoing decline comes at a time of year when donations typically fall. Holiday get-togethers, school breaks...
COLUMBUS, OH
KSLA

LifeShare: Blood donors receive movie tickets and blankets

The following has been provided by LifeShare Blood Center:. Volunteer blood donors will receive a FREE movie ticket voucher and a limited edition fleece blanket when they donate blood today through Friday, December 31, 2021. “The holiday season is a hard time for blood collections. LifeShare supplies over 100 hospital...
CHARITIES
The State

Free coffee and donuts for blood donors this January

South Carolinians who give blood in January could get free Dunkin Donuts. The national coffee chain is partnering with the American Red Cross by offering vouchers for a free iced coffee and donut to residents who donate blood and platelets with the Red Cross in the first month of the year.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
WTGS

The Red Cross urges donors to step up as blood supply drains

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Representatives with The American Red Cross say they are entering the new year with an increasing need for blood donorship. Terri Montgomery, the Executive Director of The American Red Cross South-Central Chapter, said the holidays are always a critical time for blood donations, but this winter organization is more pressed for donorship than usual.
CHARITIES
WPMI

Blood donors needed in Mobile, LifeSouth offering eGift cards

MOBILE, Ala. — Right now there’s a huge need for blood donations. To give you an idea of how dire the situation is, the Red Cross is saying its seeing the worst shortage in ten years. It's not just the Red Cross dealing with the shortages, LifeSouth on...
MOBILE, AL
yoursun.com

Program allows patients to thank their blood donors

If you’ve never considered donating blood, now is the time to reconsider. Donors who provide their email will be notified as to where their blood is headed. Later, they may receive an email from the donor or donor’s family, thanking them. This new campaign, launched last summer, was...
ADVOCACY
wtoc.com

Blood donors can get free coffee at Dunkin’ locations in Georgia this month

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Blood donors can get free coffee at Dunkin’ this month as the chain recognizes National Blood Donor Month. Throughout January, donors will receive a voucher for a free medium hot or iced coffee, redeemable at participating Dunkin’ restaurants throughout the Peach State - while supplies last. The vouchers are not redeemable for cash.
GEORGIA STATE
Springfield News Sun

January is Blood Donor Awareness Month; Type O low, CBC says

Blood Donor Awareness Month begins another year with the regional and national blood supply burdened by COVID-19. The Community Blood Center is calling on donors to prevent supply shortages. “The dedication of our donors in 2021 has been amazing,” Tracy Morgan, vice president for donor services, said in a release....
ADVOCACY
theshoppersweekly.com

Blood donors needed to avoid patient care delays

As holiday celebrations continue, concern is rising for the nation’s blood supply, which has now dipped to concerning levels and could force hospitals to hold off on essential blood and platelet transfusions for patients. Historically low blood supply levels not seen in more than a decade persist for the...
CENTRALIA, IL
KISS 106

Give the Gift of Life During the Evan’s Journey Blood Drive with the Red Cross January 21st

The new year is underway. If one of your resolutions is a bigger commitment to helping those who need it, there's no better way than giving the gift of life with a blood donation. The Southwestern Indiana Red Cross is giving you the opportunity to do just that during their upcoming Evan's Journey Blood Drive on Friday, January 21st from 1:00 until 7:00 PM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, IN
987thebull.com

Severe Blood Shortage Triggers Need For Donors

The American Red Cross & Bloodworks NW have both announced that they are at “crisis-“level need for blood donations. Recent inclement weather caused donation appointments to get cancelled, and the Omicron variant surge has also hurt donation numbers. Normally, these organization would respond to shortages by setting up...
ADVOCACY
YourCentralValley.com

Central Valley Blood Banks in need of donors

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – Local hospitals are seeing a decrease in blood supply as the demand for donors keeps going up. “You never know when someone can be in a motor vehicle accident and need blood emergently and we are having to scramble for these patients and it’s not where you want to be […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Times Gazette

Hoxworth giving blood donors pullover

Hoxworth Blood Center will present a special gift to blood donors in honor of National Blood Donor Month in January. Donors at Hoxworth’s seven Neighborhood Donor Centers and select blood drives will receive a limited-edition Hoxworth quarter-zip pullover when they donate blood or platelets between Sunday, Jan. 2 and Saturday, Jan. 15.
CINCINNATI, OH
foxsanantonio.com

Covid surge impacting blood donors, community blood supply

Right now, staff with the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center say the surge in COVID cases is pushing our community’s blood supply to a critical point. The shortage is affecting hundreds of hospitals in our area and thousands of patients. 8-year old Mia Perez is in the second...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Jacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville, TX
1K+
Followers
105
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Jacksonville Daily Progress

Comments / 0

Community Policy