‘Turn Your Day Around’ by giving blood during National Blood Donor Month

Resolve to turn your day around and save up to three lives through a simple, essential act: donating blood. Beginning in January with National Blood Donor Month, Carter BloodCare, ADRP – an International Division of America’s Blood Centers – and the U.S. blood community urge all eligible individuals to commit to donating blood at least twice in 2022.

With east Texas and communities nationwide facing a significant drop in blood donations this season, now is the time for individuals, businesses, schools, places of worship and others to make a difference by donating blood or hosting a blood drive.

Tractor Supply is hosting a recurring blood drive again soon. This month’s opportunity to give will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at 1626 S. Jackson St. in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Jessica Whitehead at (903) 574-4513.

During emergencies and for ongoing patient care, it is the blood on the shelf – the available units donated, collected, tested and processed – that saves lives. Blood centers nationwide strive to maintain three or more days of blood supply for routine or emergency need. Currently, many blood centers, including Carter BloodCare, have only two days or less, putting patient care at risk. Donating with Carter BloodCare is safe and easy. All eligible donors can take the first step by scheduling an appointment to give blood to ensure its availability for patients in need. For information visit CarterBloodCare.org, call or text 800-366-2834.

Carter BloodCare thanks all current and future blood donors for committing to turn their day around by making an appointment to donate blood. Be the difference in saving lives: Resolve to make blood donation a habit this January and commit to donating at least twice in 2022.

About Carter BloodCare

Carter BloodCare is a community-based, nonprofit blood center that provides lifesaving transfusion resources to more than 200 medical facilities in 50-plus counties of North, Central and East Texas. The 501(c)(3) organization is one of the largest blood programs in Texas, delivering more than 300,000 blood products annually to meet patients’ treatment requirements. Carter BloodCare’s services include collection, processing, specialized laboratory testing, storage, and distribution of blood and blood products. The center is accredited by the AABB, including a laboratory with accreditation for molecular testing of red cell antigens. It is licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is a member of America’s Blood Centers.

About ADRP

ADRP, an International Division of America's Blood Centers, has more than 800 subscribers from countries across the globe. It is an association of blood-banking professionals that provides educational opportunities and networking. ADRP educates and empowers blood banking professionals worldwide who are committed to donor recruitment, donor experience and donor management by providing a forum for networking, professional development and resource sharing. For more information, visit adrp.org.