The Brooklyn Nets brought a little extra pizzazz for their first road game of 2022, bringing back Kyrie Irving to the starting lineup against the Indiana Pacers. The Nets have their “Big 3” of Irving, Kevin Durant, and James Harden together for the trio’s first game together since June 10. The team believed his conditioning would allow him to play up to 30 minutes in his debut.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO