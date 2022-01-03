County reports 160th COVID-19-related death

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Health Department reported a new COVID-related death on Monday, bringing the total to 160 deaths in Richmond County. This is the first death reported of the new year.

A breakdown of the deaths show: 24 African American females, 27 African American males; 3 “other race” females; 1 “other race” male; 2 Hispanic females; 3 Hispanic males; 2 American Indian males; 50 Caucasian females and 48 Caucasian males. One hundred and twenty-eight of the deceased have died in a hospital, 25 have died in another healthcare facility, and 7 have died outside of a hospital or healthcare facility setting.

Additionally, age ranges for the deceased are as follows:

Age Ranges

• 20-39: 5

• 40-49: 9

• 50-59: 25

• 60-69: 43

• 70-79: 40

• 80 & up: 38

The deceased was a Caucasian woman in the 40-49 age range.

The Richmond County Health Department encourages vaccinations which are available at the Richmond County Health Department Monday-Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. An appointment is not needed.

Free Covid-19 testing is being offered at Richmond County Health Department (back parking lot-behind building) located at 127 Caroline Street in Rockingham, North Carolina. Anyone seeking testing should enter the Greene Street entrance and follow signs to the back of the building to the testing center.

Tests are available from 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday thru Friday. There is also a COVID-19 testing site at the Cole Auditorium, open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday – Friday.

These tests do not require a patient to be experiencing symptoms, to have a doctor’s note, nor to have insurance. The wait time for results is roughly the same as the wait following a test with FirstHealth.