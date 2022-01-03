ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AVATAR Returns Once Again With New Single "Cruel And Unusual"

By Greg Kennelty
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvatar is now streaming their new single "Cruel And Unusual." The single is the band's fifth standalone track in about a year's time, which means they could probably just collect 'em all into one EP at this point. "It feels self-evident," said the band. "Violent thoughts channeled through violent...

FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY Streams New Song "Two Towers"

Fit For An Autopsy will release their new record Oh What The Future Holds next week, and is now streaming the new single "Two Towers." It's a chunky song with tons of great clean vocals, and a nice progression towards getting heavier as it rolls on. "Conceptually, 'Two Towers' is...
Simon Cowell shares his heartbreak over sudden death

Simon Cowell has taken to social media following the sudden death of Il Divo star Carlos Marin. The music mogul shared a statement expressing his grief which read: “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. WATCH: Simon Cowell's son Eric makes...
War of words breaks out after UK statue acquittal

Britain should resist efforts to "bowdlerise" its colonial past, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday after four protesters were cleared of criminal damage for pulling down a statue of a notorious slave trader. Johnson declined to comment on the specifics of Wednesday's jury verdict, following the 2020 attack on the statue of Edward Colston during a Black Lives Matter protest in the western city of Bristol. "But what I would say is that my feeling is that we have a complex historical legacy all around us, and it reflects our history in all its diversity, for good or ill," he told reporters. "What you can't do is go around seeking retrospectively to change our history or to bowdlerise it or edit it in retrospect.
Avatar
REVOCATION Completes First New Album In Four Years

Revocation has completed the follow-up to their 2018 album The Outer Ones, which is due out sometime this Fall. The new album will be Revocation's first since the departure of guitarist Dan Gargiulo in 2020, who played on everything from Chaos Of Forms in 2011 up to The Outer Ones.
NITA STRAUSS Will Play On ALICE COOPER's New Album

Nita Strauss has been a part of Alice Cooper's live band since 2014 and is finally getting the chance to play on one of his records. Strauss said in an interview with Meltdown that she's currently the only member of Cooper's live band not to have played on a record, and considers playing on the new one a huge honor.
Lena Scissorhands of INFECTED RAIN on Modeling, The Moldova Scene, Battling Introversion & More

Frank sits down with model/front-woman Lena Scissorhands of Infected Rain to discuss their new album, Ecdysis, the meaning behind the title and the act of shedding in life, her beginnings of modeling, her history in becoming a vocalist, her background in Moldova, the scene there and transitioning to life in the United States, personal stories about her favorite tattoo, her challenge in being a more introverted person in the spotlight and much more!
Video Surfaces From ALEXI LAIHO's Final Recording Sessions

Video has surfaced of Alexi Laiho's final recording sessions with his new band Bodom After Midnight just weeks before his untimely death. The videos were posted by Ykä Järvinen, who directed, edited, and produced the music video for Bodom After Midnight's "Paint The Sky With Blood." Laiho passed...
POWERWOLF Streams Livestream Performance Of "Fire & Forgive"

Powerwolf recently performed their livestream The Monumental Mass. If you missed it, you can still check out their performance of "Fire & Forgive" from the 2018 album The Sacrament Of Sin. You can also check out Powerwolf's most recent album Call Of The Wild here.
Is This 38 Seconds Of New MESHUGGAH Music?

Meshuggah has made it pretty well known that they'd release a new album in 2022. That album may very well be called Immutable, and the below 38 seconds just might be our first taste of the new music! The teaser comes from a site called immutable.se, which Redditor u/nullvoid1_618 did some sleuthing to figure out is very likely tied to Meshuggah's label Atomic Fire.
MAYNARD JAMES KEENAN Explains How He Picks Openers For TOOL

Tool's upcoming tour dates include openers Acid Helps, Blonde Redhead, and Brass Against – none of which are even close to Tool's sound. And that's exactly how vocalist Maynard James Keenan wants it. According to Keenan, he specifically chooses artists that aren't like Tool because there's "no point in choosing something similar to us." It's a solid strategy that has great potential to show fans of one genre something completely different.
IRON MAIDEN's BRUCE DICKINSON Collects Soap From Hotels

Bruce Dickinson probably spends about half his life in hotels between touring with Iron Maiden and doing his spoken word tours. Which means that Dickinson spends about half his life in showers that aren't his own, and dammit he's making the best of that situation! Dickinson revealed in a new episode of At Home And Social With that he collects soaps from hotels he stays at and then uses 'em at home.
Universal Delays ‘Cyrano’ UK Release As Omicron Continues Surge

Joe Wright’s musical drama Cyrano has had its UK release delayed, with the country experiencing a continued wave of Covid infections propelled by the Omicron variant. Universal has moved the film from its planned January 14 release and has rescheduled it for February 25. The studio confirmed the news but did not specify a reason. An exhibition source said internal communication from Universal had focused on aligning the picture with its U.S. bow (unspecified as of now) rather than Covid. UK cinemas remain open and operating at full capacity. Masks are mandatory, a rule reinstated by the government during this latest wave of cases, but there are no major restrictions. The UK has broken consistently seen records tumble for the number of daily cases reported in recent weeks, with the seven-day average hitting a remarkable 180,000+ today. However, the government has shied away from introducing any form of lockdown measures, with hospitalizations not rising as rapidly as seen with previous strains such as Delta. THR first reported the news of the delay.
