AVATAR Returns Once Again With New Single "Cruel And Unusual"

Joe Wright’s musical drama Cyrano has had its UK release delayed, with the country experiencing a continued wave of Covid infections propelled by the Omicron variant.
Universal has moved the film from its planned January 14 release and has rescheduled it for February 25. The studio confirmed the news but did not specify a reason. An exhibition source said internal communication from Universal had focused on aligning the picture with its U.S. bow (unspecified as of now) rather than Covid.
UK cinemas remain open and operating at full capacity. Masks are mandatory, a rule reinstated by the government during this latest wave of cases, but there are no major restrictions.
The UK has broken consistently seen records tumble for the number of daily cases reported in recent weeks, with the seven-day average hitting a remarkable 180,000+ today. However, the government has shied away from introducing any form of lockdown measures, with hospitalizations not rising as rapidly as seen with previous strains such as Delta.
THR first reported the news of the delay.
Comments / 0