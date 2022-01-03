AVATAR Returns Once Again With New Single "Cruel And Unusual"

Britain should resist efforts to "bowdlerise" its colonial past, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday after four protesters were cleared of criminal damage for pulling down a statue of a notorious slave trader. Johnson declined to comment on the specifics of Wednesday's jury verdict, following the 2020 attack on the statue of Edward Colston during a Black Lives Matter protest in the western city of Bristol. "But what I would say is that my feeling is that we have a complex historical legacy all around us, and it reflects our history in all its diversity, for good or ill," he told reporters. "What you can't do is go around seeking retrospectively to change our history or to bowdlerise it or edit it in retrospect.

U.K. ・ 2 DAYS AGO