Ever since they formed in 2012, Boston-based progressive/folk metal quintet Wilderun have done a phenomenal job distinguishing themselves as one of the genre's genuinely special newcomers. That's particularly true with their third LP, 2019's Veil of Imagination, a wonderfully colorful, melodic, brutal, glorious, and all-around zany expedition that overwhelmingly proved why the band deserves to be as beloved as their utmost prestigious peers. Although follow-up Epigone is perhaps a tad less oddball and vivid, it does feel especially personal and purposeful. Thus, it's both another superb sequence from the troupe and the first essential metal opus of 2022.

