Music

THOMAS GILES (BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME) Streams New Solo EP

By Greg Kennelty
metalinjection
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetween The Buried And Me vocalist Tommy Rogers is now streaming his new solo...

metalinjection.net

metalinjection

Watch Orchestral Band Cover OPETH's "Atonement"

Philadelphia musical collective Table For 26 has just introduced itself to the world via a killer cover of Opeth's "Atonement." The cover really stretches out the original arrangement to accommodate all its musicians and is overall pretty excellent!. "'Atonement' is a hauntingly beautiful song from Swedish progressive metal band Opeth...
MUSIC
theprp.com

metalinjection

Album Review: NOCTURNAL GRAVES An Outlaw's Stand

If there was a soundtrack to the original Mad Max film – you know, the one shot in Australia starring Mel Gibson before he went entirely off the rails – An Outlaw's Stand easily could have been it. The opener, "Death to Pigs" is unmistakably Nocturnal Graves. Guitarist...
ROCK MUSIC
nocleansinging.com

AN NCS EP PREMIERE (AND A REVIEW): KAPALA — “DOOMSDAY REQUIEM”

Few bands on the planet embrace and channel the violent destructiveness of War Metal with as much fanatic fervor as the Kolkata-based band Kapala. Their slaughtering amalgam of death metal and harsh noise seems to be fueled by hate and driven by a disdain for weakness of any kind. And...
MUSIC
metalinjection

DROWNINGMAN Streams First New Song In 16 Years

Drowningman is back with their first, and very heavy new single in 16 years "Navigating Grief And Loss In A Pre-Apocalyptic Landscape." The single was mixed and mastered by Vincent Freeman at The Underground Recording Studio in Randolph, VT and serves as a teaser for more music from Drowningman coming this year.
MUSIC
metalinjection

A WILHELM SCREAM Begins Teasing First New Music Since 2013

A Wilhelm Scream has begun teasing their first new music since 2013 alongside what appears to be either new album or new single artwork. Whatever it is, it's coming on January 6 via Creator-Destructor and you should probably start preparing yourselves for a significant amount of shred now. In the...
MUSIC
metalinjection

SKELETONWITCH Streams Entire Wacken 2011 Performance

WackenTV is now streaming Skeletonwitch's entire 2011 performance from the Wacken festival. The performance is from when Chance Garnette was still fronting the band and would've been during the Forever Abomination album cycle. Garnette left Skeletonwitch in 2015 and was replaced by Adam Clemans (Wolvhammer, ex-Veil Of Maya). 00:00 Upon...
MUSIC
metalinjection

Album Review: WILDERUN Epigone

Ever since they formed in 2012, Boston-based progressive/folk metal quintet Wilderun have done a phenomenal job distinguishing themselves as one of the genre's genuinely special newcomers. That's particularly true with their third LP, 2019's Veil of Imagination, a wonderfully colorful, melodic, brutal, glorious, and all-around zany expedition that overwhelmingly proved why the band deserves to be as beloved as their utmost prestigious peers. Although follow-up Epigone is perhaps a tad less oddball and vivid, it does feel especially personal and purposeful. Thus, it's both another superb sequence from the troupe and the first essential metal opus of 2022.
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

Is This 38 Seconds Of New MESHUGGAH Music?

Meshuggah has made it pretty well known that they'd release a new album in 2022. That album may very well be called Immutable, and the below 38 seconds just might be our first taste of the new music! The teaser comes from a site called immutable.se, which Redditor u/nullvoid1_618 did some sleuthing to figure out is very likely tied to Meshuggah's label Atomic Fire.
MUSIC
metalinjection

BELL WITCH Is Recording A New Album

2022 is about to get a whole lot slower thanks to a new Bell Witch record. The band has revealed they're in the studio right now working on the record, which will be their first outing since 2017's Mirror Reaper. Well, that or their first since their 2020 collaboration with Aerial Ruin titled Stygian Bough: Volume I.
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

MUTOID MAN Hitting The Studio For First Record With HIGH ON FIRE Bassist

Mutoid Man will hit the studio with Kurt Ballou at God City Studio this month for their first record in five years. The new record will also be Mutoid Man's first with High On Fire bassist Jeff Matz, who stepped in after now-ex-bassist Nicholas Cageao left the band in 2020.
MUSIC
metalinjection

Watch GAAHL Sing “Freezing Moon” To Celebrate MAYHEM’s Induction Into The Rockheim Hall Of Fame

In 2021, Mayhem was inducted into Norway’s Rockheim Hall of Fame with the crossover artist Casino Steel and the pop/ska duo The Monroes. Rockheim is a national museum, which is located in Trondheim, that is dedicated to pop and rock music from 1950 onward. The ironic fact that Mayhem now shares a place of recognition beside bands like A-ha and TNT should be enough to make you crack a wry smile. The news that Mayhem had been selected by a jury of 250 insiders to receive this honor was announced in March 2021. Last year’s ceremonial proceedings were recorded on September 8th and 9th.
MUSIC
metalinjection

A WILHELM SCREAM Returns With Shreddy New Single "Be One To No One"

A Wilhelm Scream is back for the first time since 2013 with a brand new single called "Be One To No One." The song has a lot of really cool dual vocal parts that feel fairly new to their sound, though don't worry – there's still a massive mountain of shred looming over the whole track too.
MUSIC
metalinjection

VOIDCEREMONY Surprise Releases New EP At The Periphery Of Human Realms

California-based progressive death metal unit Voidceremony is back with a holdover for fans as they wait for a new record. Voidceremony is now streaming their three-song demo At The Periphery Of Human Realms, whose runtime is perfect parts brutal and dizzyingly technical. "An intermission of sorts between Voidceremony's 2020 debut...
ROCK MUSIC
treblezine.com

Stream the new Burial EP, Antidawn

On Friday, UK producer Burial releases his new EP, Antidawn, via Hyperdub. It’s his first new music since last year’s “Chemz/Dolphin” single, and though he’s only released two full-length albums, officially, its 43 minutes essentially makes it the length of a new album (even if it’s billed as an EP). The full five-track release, which includes two songs longer than 10 minutes apiece, is available to stream today, one day earlier than expected. It’s a bit heavier on the ambient side of his music, mostly free of beats of any kind and heavy on field recordings and other sounds. It’s a bit of an atmospheric break from Burial’s more drum-heavy productions.
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Stream new Jestr single “By Design” (exclusive)

Lafayette, Louisiana-based punkish alt-rock act Jestr are getting ready to release their first album titled ‘The Dead & Riches’ on February 11th. Gearing up for the record’s unleashing, the quartet dropped singles “Scare You!,” “Birth of a Charlatan” and “Ghost of You” in 2021, and now the guys are ready to let loose another fresh song dubbed “By Design,” which you can stream in full below before tomorrow’s official drop.
LAFAYETTE, LA
metalinjection

TRIVIUM's MATT HEAFY Feels Like Rhythm Guitar Has "Been Lost A Little Bit" In Modern Metal

Trivium guitarist and vocalist Matt Heafy recently sat down with Guitar World to discuss the insane playing found on the band's new album In The Court Of The Dragon. Heafy mentioned toward the end of the interview that he feels the concept of rhythm guitar has been lost a little bit in modern metal, and that every time you turn around on Instagram there's another super-shredder.
MUSIC
metalinjection

40 WATT SUN Streams Beautiful New Song "A Thousand Miles"

40 Watt Sun, the project headed up by Warning's Patrick Walker, is back with a third and gorgeously somber new single "A Thousand Miles." The song features guest musicians Ajit Gill (Vertaal) on drums and Lorraine Rath (Amber Asylum, Worm Ouroboros) on bass. 40 Watt Sun will release its first...
MUSIC
metalinjection

SABATON Drops New Single "Soldier Of Heaven"

Sabaton is now streaming their new single "Soldier Of Heaven," whose lyrics chronicle the White War battles during World War I. The battles took place in the Alps at the border between Austria-Hungary and Italy where many soldiers froze to death or were buried by dangerous avalanches. "We already released...
MUSIC
metalinjection

DARK FUNERAL Stays Blackened With New Single "Let The Devil In"

Dark Funeral will release their new record We Are The Apocalypse on January 18 and is now streaming the slowly-churning, still-blackened new single "Let The Devil In" along with a video directed by Grupa13. "It is with great pleasure that we can hereby offer you a first taste of our...
MUSIC

