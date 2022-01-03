THOMAS GILES (BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME) Streams New Solo EP

On Friday, UK producer Burial releases his new EP, Antidawn, via Hyperdub. It’s his first new music since last year’s “Chemz/Dolphin” single, and though he’s only released two full-length albums, officially, its 43 minutes essentially makes it the length of a new album (even if it’s billed as an EP). The full five-track release, which includes two songs longer than 10 minutes apiece, is available to stream today, one day earlier than expected. It’s a bit heavier on the ambient side of his music, mostly free of beats of any kind and heavy on field recordings and other sounds. It’s a bit of an atmospheric break from Burial’s more drum-heavy productions.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO