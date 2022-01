Decapitated is gearing up to release their first new album since Anticult this Spring, according to an Instagram post from guitarist Wacław "Vogg" Kiełtyka. Kiełtyka mentioned the album will be 10 songs and will be something a little different from the band this time. The new album will be Decapitated's first with new drummer James Stewart (Bloodshot Dawn), who joined in 2021, and first with bassist Paweł Pasek, who left in 2016 and rejoined in 2021.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO