Ronald A. Mies, 61, formerly of Conway Springs, died Saturday, Dec.18, 2021, at El Dorado Care and Rehab, El Dorado. He was born Sept. 5, 1960, in Wichita, to Vincent Aloysius Mies and Joan Ardyel (Junker) Mies.Ron grew up in Conway Springs and attended St. Joseph Catholic School, Conway Springs public schools and St. John’s Military School. He graduated from Conway Springs High School with the class of 1978. Ron began working for the Coleman Company before working at Sharpline and Koch Industr...

CONWAY SPRINGS, KS ・ 10 DAYS AGO