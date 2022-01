First and foremost we want to thank you all for your patience while we have been in the process of implementing a K-9 unit at the Sheriff’s Office. We are excited to announce that we are now officially accepting tax deductible donations to help fund the K-9 program, and that 100% of your generous donations will go towards expenses such as K-9 training and certification, lodging, equipment, safety gear, and the general care and upkeep of our dog.

ANIMALS ・ 5 DAYS AGO