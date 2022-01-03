ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Souhan: This is the Coaching Candidate the Vikings Should Look at

By Jay Caldwell
WJON
WJON
 5 days ago
The Vikings were eliminated from playoff contention Sunday night with a 37-10 loss at Green Bay against the Packers. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says head coach Mike Zimmer will likely be fired by the Vikings following the season. Souhan says...

