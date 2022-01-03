ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: LAFC hiring Steve Cherundolo as manager

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAFC will introduce former United States men's national team defender Steve Cherundolo as their next manager on Monday, ESPN reported. Cherundolo, 42, replaces Bob Bradley, who left the team after his...

Riverside Press Enterprise

New LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo plans to maintain continuity amid roster changes

Now “Steve the Successor” gets his turn at the helm of the Los Angeles Football Club. Steve Cherundolo was officially welcomed as the second on-field leader in the club’s five-year history during a press conference at Banc of California Stadium on Wednesday. Cherundolo, 42, has never been...
MLS
lafc.com

Max + Vince Podcast #121 | Meet The New Boss With New LAFC Head Coach Steve Cherundolo

It's officially official. Steve Cherundolo is the second head coach in LAFC history. The new boss was presented to the media at a press conference hosted by Max Bretos at Banc of California Stadium. Joined by LAFC GM John Thorrington and owners Larry Berg and Bennett Rosenthal, Cherundolo addressed the media for the first time as head coach. Following the press conference, Max and Vince headed to the LAFC locker room with another special guest, 110 Football Connor Kalopsis, to talk about the new hire and all the big transfer news swirling around MLS these days. Before talking the moves of Ricardo Pepi, Daryl Dike, and Lorenzo Insigne, the guys gave their thoughts on what Cherundolo will bring to LAFC and spoke to some of the concerns fans have expressed. Then it was Cherundolo himself joining the podcast. Max and Vince got a chance to ask about the interview process, find out more about Steve's coaching journey, and get more details on what Steve has planned for LAFC in 2022.
MLS
CBS Boston

Three Revolution Players Named To USMNT Roster For January’s Preparation Camp

FOXBORO (CBS) — The new Revolution season will begin soon enough. But first, a trio of Revs players will be doing their thing for the United States Men’s National Team. New England goalkeeper Matt Turner, midfielder Sebastian Lletget and defender DeJuan Jones will all get to spend a couple of weeks in Phoenix, Arizona for the United States Men’s National Team’s January Preparation Camp. The trio will train with the United States during the two-week camp before USMNT Head Coach Gregg Berhalter selects his final roster for three upcoming World Cup Qualifiers beginning on Jan. 27. In addition, Revolution midfielder Arnór Traustason...
MLS
FOX Sports

Why Ricardo Pepi left FC Dallas for German club Augsburg

When news broke New Year’s Day that 18-year-old U.S. national team forward Ricardo Pepi had signed with German squad Augsburg, it was something of a shock. Pepi had long been expected to leave FC Dallas this month. As I wrote in November, he was determined to. But the destination seemed to come out of nowhere.
MLS
Sportsnet.ca

Italian star Lorenzo Insigne officially signs with Toronto FC

Toronto FC has officially signed Lorenzo Insigne, securing the star Italian striker in one of the most anticipated moves the club has ever made. Insigne, who turns 31 on June 4, will complete his current season with Napoli before joining Toronto FC on a four-year deal after his current contract expires on July 1.
MLS
101 WIXX

Soccer-Napoli’s Insigne agrees to join MLS side Toronto as a free agent

(Reuters) – Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne has signed a pre-contract to join Toronto FC on a four-year deal after his contract with the Italian club expires in June, the Major League Soccer (MLS) side said on Saturday. Insigne helped Italy win the European Championship in July and his signing...
MLS
The Independent

Jurgen Locadia ends Brighton stay with permanent switch to Bochum

Jurgen Locadia has ended an underwhelming four-year stay at Brighton by moving to German club Bochum for an undisclosed fee.The 28-year-old forward joined Albion from PSV Eindhoven in January 2018 in what was then a club-record deal of around £15million.He played 46 times for the Seagulls in all competitions, scoring six times, and was also loaned out to Bundesliga club Hoffenheim and Major League Soccer side FC Cincinnati.Brighton head coach Graham Potter told his club’s website: “Jurgen is keen to play, and Bochum provides him that opportunity, and the possibility to reinvigorate his career in the Bundesliga, where he has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Patrick Vieira to play Crystal Palace’s ‘best team’ against Millwall in FA Cup

Patrick Vieira intends to play Crystal Palace’s “best team” at Millwall in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.The Eagles will be missing three key players in Cheikhou Kouyate, Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha due to their Africa Cup of Nations commitments, but the Premier League club have no plans to rotate against the Sky Bet Championship outfit.Vieira won the FA Cup five times as a player and is aware of how important the tournament is to Palace, who finished runners-up in 1990 and 2016.“For me, it was always clear to put the best team on the field to compete,”...
PREMIER LEAGUE
