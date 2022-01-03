Halle Berry Tricked Us All!

Over the weekend Halle Berry tricked her 7 million instagram followers by posting what seemed to be marriage pictures. Her and Van Hunt were in a picture that appeared to be them standing at an altar of some sort and exchanging a kiss. Then the caption she put was, “well… IT’S OFFICIAL”. Rightfully so, the comments were flooded with congratulations and well wishes, but the two came out with a follow up post letting all of us know that their was no marriage that took place. This savvy duo claimedthat they were having some new year fun. Maybe we need to remind Ms. Berry that these kind of tricks need to happen on April 1st NOT January 1st.