WIZ Giveaway: Win Diamonds and a be a DJ for a Day

By Brandon Douglas
 5 days ago

101.1 The Wiz and The Ohio Media School are bringing you Diamonds and DJ for the Day with the chance for you to win a $1000 Genesis Diamond Gift Certificate and the opportunity to be the DJ for a Day on the Wiz. Enter below for your chance to win.

