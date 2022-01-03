ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Conan O'Brien said he couldn't do his podcast during the U.S. Capitol insurrection because "I think the American experiment is ending right now on CNN live"

Primetimer
Primetimer
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“When January 6th happened I was supposed to do a podcast,” O’Brien said on the latest edition of...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 1

Related
mediaite.com

‘F you’: Greg Gutfeld Unleashes Epic Rant Warning Democrats Will Use Jan. 6 to Put ‘Permanent’ Target on Backs of Political Enemies

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld delivered a fiery monologue aimed at President Joe Biden and Democrats during coverage of the anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Gutfeld was incensed by Biden’s Thursday remarks, in which he commented on the riot with relation to the 2020 election results. On The Five, co-host Dana Perino played a snippet from the Biden speech.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

MSNBC's Joy Reid suggests GOP has 'hatred' for Biden because he was VP to 'the Black president'

MSNBC host Joy Reid suggested that Republicans have deep "hatred" for President Biden for his connection to the first Black president of the United States. Ahead of Biden's address commemorating the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill, Reid expressed concern over "whether or not he actually can change" what she believes is the ongoing threat to democracy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conan O'brien
HuffingtonPost

Critics Sum Up Laura Ingraham's Latest Joe Biden Attack In 1 Mocking Word

Laura Ingraham’s latest bombastic attack on President Joe Biden prompted the same one-word reply from many Twitter users: projection. On Wednesday night, the Fox News personality suggested Biden’s presidency was in the pocket of rival network MSNBC. “This isn’t the Biden administration, though. Is it really? It’s the MSNBC administration,” she declared.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn Live#The American Experiment#American#Cnn#Conan O Brien Needs
Primetimer

Ana Navarro on Sean Hannity's January 6 Texts: 'What Does He Have to Hide?'

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Ana Navarro did not hold back this morning on The View as she skewered Fox News personality Sean Hannity for flip-flopping on the Capitol insurrection. On Tuesday, the bipartisan January 6 commission released texts between Hannity and then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and formally requested an interview with the conservative pundit, though it's not yet clear if he will cooperate. "The right thing to do is for him to testify in front of the committee," said Navarro. "What does he have to hide?"
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

After Trump aide’s admission on air, new heat on coup plot

Days before the anniversary of the MAGA insurrection at the Capitol, former Trump aide Peter Navarro admitted to the plot to overturn the election on The Beat. His combative interview has made headlines around the globe, and even Trump ally Steve Bannon has weighed in, saying he and Navarro "are unreasonable" men. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber discusses the significance of Navarro's admission with former SDNY prosecutor John Flannery.Jan. 6, 2022.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Podcast
The Independent

Former GOP Senate candidate burns MAGA hat and challenges Trump to $1million charity debate

A former Republican Senate candidate has burned a MAGA hat and challenged Donald Trump to a debate, saying he will donate $1 million to charity if he agrees.Daniel McCarthy, who unsuccessfully ran against former Arizona Senator Martha McSally in the GOP primary in 2020, posted a video on Twitter on Tuesday where he hit out at the former president calling him a “little b**ch”.Mr McCarthy said Mr Trump “failed America” and accused him of being “the most deceptive president in American history”.“Trump, you failed America. You’re the most deceptive president in American history,” he said.“And trust me, there’s been a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris's ex-spokeswoman Symone Sanders slams claims that she was source of 'office friction' and blames reports of dysfunction on 'people who like to complain to newspapers'

Symone Sanders hit back at people who briefed against her during her turbulent time as Vice President Kamala Harris's spokeswoman, calling out the stories of dysfunction as 'salacious gossip' in an interview published Monday. Sanders, 32, left the administration during the holidays. When she announced her departure last year it...
U.S. POLITICS
mediaite.com

‘He Was More Than a Fox Host’: Adam Schiff Confirms Jan. 6 Committee Wants Sean Hannity’s Cooperation

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) confirmed Tuesday that the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot will seek the cooperation of Fox News host Sean Hannity. MSNBC host Hallie Jackson was interviewing Schiff when she noted that she just received word of a report from Axios stating that the committee – on which Schiff serves – will seek Hannity’s cooperation in its investigation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Fox News' Hypocrisy On Capitol Riot Is Exposed With One Damning 'Daily Show' Tweak

Multiple Fox News hosts and guests have spread misinformation and lies about the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The assault was carried out by Donald Trump supporters attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election through force, but Fox News hosts have consistently downplayed and minimized it, and have spread conspiracy theories.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
18K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy