An 18-year-old woman was carjacked last night as she sat in her car on a Lincoln Park street lined with some of the city’s priciest homes. Police said she was on the 1900 block of North Orchard when a male climbed into the front passenger seat of her gray Lexus RX350 around 8 p.m. The offender told the woman to get out and to leave the key fob behind, according to a CPD statement. She complied, and the carjacker, described only as a young male, drove away with her SUV.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO