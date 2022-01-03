ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea Star Admits Thomas Tuchel's Squad Remain a 'Level' Behind Title Rivals Man City

By Srinivas Sadhanand
 5 days ago
City sit a staggering ten points clear at the top of the Premier League table, after their closest title rivals in Chelsea and Liverpool fought their way to a 2-2 draw on Sunday evening.

Despite being far from their spectacular best against Arsenal at the weekend, Pep Guardiola’s side ran away with a 1-2 win at the Emirates Stadium courtesy of late drama from midfielder Rodri.

Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta, when questioned about whether Chelsea's draw against Liverpool was the perfect result for Manchester City, replied, “Of course. They are top. It’s football.”

The Spanish international elaborated on how City have set the benchmark for the rest, including the West Londoners, said, “They’ve been setting the standards in the Premier League high. It was up to us to close the gap at the beginning of the season. We need to raise our level.

Cesar Azpilicueta could be deemed correct in his assessment, considering the fact that what was billed to be a three-horse race for the Premier League crown at the start of the season has seen Manchester City become runaway leaders once again.

Despite Chelsea signing a £97.5 million striker in Romelu Lukaku off the back of their Champions League triumph in 2021, Pep Guardiola’s men are in pole position to win their fourth league title in the past five seasons.

With 11 wins on the bounce in the Premier League, it looks like there is no stopping the Manchester City juggernaut from steaming their way to another title win at the moment.

